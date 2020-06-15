All apartments in Kailua
Find more places like 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kailua, HI
/
75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341

75-5863 Kuakini Highway · (808) 329-5300 ext. 5260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kailua
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

75-5863 Kuakini Highway, Kailua, HI 96740
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Royal Kailuan - Close to town, unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with nice south coastline view. Recently remodeled kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Loft area over master bedroom for storage.

No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1900.00 plus tax & utilities per month. Includes water. 6 month minimum lease.

Good references and credit check required.

Visit our website at https://rentals.clarkhawaii.com/vacancies/ to see available units, review requirements, download an application or apply on-line.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 have any available units?
75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 have?
Some of 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 currently offering any rent specials?
75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 pet-friendly?
No, 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kailua.
Does 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 offer parking?
Yes, 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 does offer parking.
Does 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 have a pool?
Yes, 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 has a pool.
Does 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 have accessible units?
No, 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 does not have accessible units.
Does 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 have units with air conditioning?
No, 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kailua 2 BedroomsKailua 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Kailua 3 BedroomsKailua Apartments with Balcony
Kailua Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Holualoa, HIWaikoloa Village, HI
Hilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HI
Kalaoa, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity