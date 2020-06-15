75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Royal Kailuan - Close to town, unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with nice south coastline view. Recently remodeled kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Loft area over master bedroom for storage.



No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1900.00 plus tax & utilities per month. Includes water. 6 month minimum lease.



Good references and credit check required.



Visit our website at https://rentals.clarkhawaii.com/vacancies/ to see available units, review requirements, download an application or apply on-line.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5855145)