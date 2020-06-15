All apartments in Kailua
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D

75-5748 Alahou Street · (808) 930-3610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75-5748 Alahou Street, Kailua, HI 96740
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2D · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Liona Kona 2b/1b - Property Id: 278381

Lovely unit centrally located in downtown Kailua Kona. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious with a lanai.
Close walking distance to the farmer's market, Kailua Kona Pier, restaurants, beach, KTA store and more.

Available now $1675 plus GET ($78.93) - at this price, will not last!

Contact First Island Realty for more info. Please tell us a little about yourself and be prepared to fill out an application/credit check.

First island Realty
75-6082 Alii Drive, Suite A
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. 96740
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278381
Property Id 278381

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D have any available units?
75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D have?
Some of 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D currently offering any rent specials?
75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D pet-friendly?
No, 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kailua.
Does 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D offer parking?
No, 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D does not offer parking.
Does 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D have a pool?
No, 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D does not have a pool.
Does 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D have accessible units?
No, 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D does not have accessible units.
Does 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D have units with air conditioning?
No, 75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D does not have units with air conditioning.
