75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D

Liona Kona 2b/1b - Property Id: 278381
Lovely unit centrally located in downtown Kailua Kona. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious with a lanai.
Close walking distance to the farmer's market, Kailua Kona Pier, restaurants, beach, KTA store and more.
Available now $1675 plus GET ($78.93) - at this price, will not last!
Contact First Island Realty for more info. Please tell us a little about yourself and be prepared to fill out an application/credit check.
First island Realty
75-6082 Alii Drive, Suite A
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. 96740
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278381
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5850477)