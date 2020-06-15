75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal some paid utils carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Liona Kona 2b/1b - Property Id: 278381



Lovely unit centrally located in downtown Kailua Kona. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious with a lanai.

Close walking distance to the farmer's market, Kailua Kona Pier, restaurants, beach, KTA store and more.



Available now $1675 plus GET ($78.93) - at this price, will not last!



Contact First Island Realty for more info. Please tell us a little about yourself and be prepared to fill out an application/credit check.



First island Realty

75-6082 Alii Drive, Suite A

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. 96740

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278381

Property Id 278381



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5850477)