Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort

75-5669 Kuakini Highway · (808) 329-5300
Location

75-5669 Kuakini Highway, Kailua, HI 96740
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Amenities

Kailua Bay Resort - Ground floor unit in popular complex located right in Kailua Town. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, and the pier. This is an end unit so it has more windows for natural light and cooling breezes. The unit has recently been upgraded with new flooring. The property has a nice pool, jaccuzzi, and BBQ area.

No Smoking. No Vaping. No Pets. $1450 plus tax & utilities per month. Includes water.

6 month minimum lease. Good references and credit check required.

Visit our website at https://rentals.clarkhawaii.com/vacancies/ to see available units, review requirements, download an application or apply on-line.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4998176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort have any available units?
75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort have?
Some of 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort currently offering any rent specials?
75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort pet-friendly?
No, 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kailua.
Does 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort offer parking?
No, 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort does not offer parking.
Does 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort have a pool?
Yes, 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort has a pool.
Does 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort have accessible units?
No, 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort does not have accessible units.
Does 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort has units with air conditioning.
