75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Kailua Bay Resort - Ground floor unit in popular complex located right in Kailua Town. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, and the pier. This is an end unit so it has more windows for natural light and cooling breezes. The unit has recently been upgraded with new flooring. The property has a nice pool, jaccuzzi, and BBQ area.



No Smoking. No Vaping. No Pets. $1450 plus tax & utilities per month. Includes water.



6 month minimum lease. Good references and credit check required.



Visit our website at https://rentals.clarkhawaii.com/vacancies/ to see available units, review requirements, download an application or apply on-line.



