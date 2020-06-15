74-5203 Kauwela Pl.

Amenities
2 Bed/1 Bath House - LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW! - 2 bed/ 1 bath home just down the street from Kealakehe Intermediate School. The property has a fenced front and backyard, pets welcome. Washer/dryer included along with a detached and enclosed storage room.
$1,900 per month
Water included - tenant responsible for all other utilities.
Owner prefers a 6 Month or 12 Month Lease
No Smoking / Small Pets
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom
