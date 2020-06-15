74-5203 Kauwela Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed/1 Bath House - LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW! - 2 bed/ 1 bath home just down the street from Kealakehe Intermediate School. The property has a fenced front and backyard, pets welcome. Washer/dryer included along with a detached and enclosed storage room.



$1,900 per month

Water included - tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Owner prefers a 6 Month or 12 Month Lease

No Smoking / Small Pets

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom



To schedule a showing, please contact our Property Manager, Ken Patterson at 808-437-2178.



AA OCEANFRONT LLC

75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Showings are available by appointment only. Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/



(RLNE5829309)