Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

74-5203 Kauwela Pl.

74-5203 Kauwela Place · (808) 437-2178
Location

74-5203 Kauwela Place, Kailua, HI 96740
Keahuolu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 74-5203 Kauwela Pl. · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed/1 Bath House - LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW! - 2 bed/ 1 bath home just down the street from Kealakehe Intermediate School. The property has a fenced front and backyard, pets welcome. Washer/dryer included along with a detached and enclosed storage room.

$1,900 per month
Water included - tenant responsible for all other utilities.
Owner prefers a 6 Month or 12 Month Lease
No Smoking / Small Pets
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom

To schedule a showing, please contact our Property Manager, Ken Patterson at 808-437-2178.

AA OCEANFRONT LLC
75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Showings are available by appointment only. Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/

(RLNE5829309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

