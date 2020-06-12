/
furnished apartments
46 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-271 Manukai St
78-271 Manukai Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1482 sqft
Remodeled Home w/Golf Course Views, A/C, & Near the Beach. He'eia Beach Bungalow - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-6825 Keaupuni Street
78-6825 Keaupuni Place, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2889 sqft
Ocean view, Private home, Plunge Pool, Tropical comfort, Keauhou Estates #185 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-6662 Alii Drive
78-6662 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,000
870 sqft
Oceanfront Honeymoon Cottage, Breathtaking Ocean views, The Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-6935 Kiaaina Street
78-6935 Kiaaina Street, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2335 sqft
**New Listing** Maile Hale - Private Oceanview - 3BR Retreat in Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-7039 Kamehameha III Road 104
78-7039 Kamehameha Iii Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
950 sqft
"A Slice of Paradise", Keauhou Resort #104 Townhouse, Sleeps 3-4 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-261 Manukai Street
78-261 Manukai Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
*New* Oversized condo with A/C in Picturesque Complex! Kanaloa 701 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Hale Kalena which means House of rest in Hawaiian. This 1,700 sq. ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113
78-7039 Kamehameha III Rd, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
714 sqft
*Rates Reduced* 1 BR condo, on the edge of Keauhou! (Keauhou Resort 113) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-6640 Alii Drive
78-6640 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2016 sqft
Oceanfront Hoku Ea Private House on Kahaluu Bay w/SPA - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-6880 Keaupuni Street
78-6880 Keaupuni Place, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3195 sqft
Blue Hawaii, a 3BR Plus Bonus Room & 3.5 Bath Private Home - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Blue Hawaiiisa thirty two hundred square ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101
78-6721 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1075 sqft
Shared infinity pool & short walk to beach: Beach Villas at Kahalu'u 2-101 - This lovely two-bedroom, two-bathroom home features an ocean view and comfortably accommodates up to four guests.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keauhou 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-7072 Holuakai Street #29
78-7072 Holuakai Loop, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1900 sqft
*Brand New* Luxury single level home* Close to Keauhou Bay*Pele's Last Resort (Holua Kai #29) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-108 HoluaKai Street #14
78-108 Holuakai St, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
1887 sqft
New Luxury Home w/Ocean Views, Pool, & Spa: Kona Blue Vacations Holua Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Kaumalumalu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77-152 Queen Kalama Ave
77-152 Queen Kalama Avenue, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Queen Kalama - Property Id: 254070 Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home fully furnished with a nice swimming pool. This is fully furnished, turnkey home set up as follow: the master bedroom has a King-sized bed with an attached master bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Kahaluu-Keauhou
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77-305 Kalani Way #16
77-305 Kalani Way, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Beautiful Kona Eastwind 2BED/2BATH condo with outstanding coastline view with beautiful furnishings - Fully furnished turnkey 2BED/2BATH Kona Eastwind beautifully furnished condo off of Sea View Circle has a magnificent view of the ocean coastline -
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas
76-6225 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1232 sqft
Holualoa Bay Villas - Feels like ocean front! This second floor condo is turnkey furnished and ready for you to settle into.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-4341 Leilani St
76-4341 Leilani Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2106 sqft
Private Home w/Ocean View, Pool, Dining on Lanai, & Snorkeling nearby. 7Cs Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6340 Kilohana Street
76-6340 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2230 sqft
Spectacular Ocean Views With AC, Private Pool & Spa. Sunset Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Sunset Hale is a stunning tropical escape situated above downtown Kona.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77-6428 Kilohana Street
77-6428 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2740 sqft
Unobstructed Ocean views, Private Home w/Pool, Ho'o Maluhia - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6168 Alii Drive
76-6168 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5140 sqft
Oceanfront 5bd home w/amazing views, private pool, & hot tub. Relax and enjoy the sunsets. Hale Pua. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77-6421 Kilohana Street
77-6421 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2928 sqft
Large Private Home overlooking Downtown Kona w/ Heated Pool! Honu O Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6268 Alii Drive #200
76-6268 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
988 sqft
Watch Dolphins from this Oceanfront 2BR Corner Unit, Banyan Tree 200 - Experience amazing views from every room of this gorgeous oceanfront condominium. This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months.
Results within 5 miles of Kahaluu-Keauhou
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Honalo Ahupua
1 Unit Available
Kona Coffee Villas 79-7199 Mamalahoa Hwy, Unit D229
79-7199 Mamalahoa Highway, Honalo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
854 sqft
Available Now! Kona Coffee Villas 2BD/2BA unit with Beautiful Ocean Views - Available Now! Unit is partially furnished or can be unfurnished if desired.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6002 Alii Dr. # 3207
75-6002 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished Turnkey 2BED/2BATH Sea Village Condo w/Big Ocean View - JUST REDUCED TO $2100.00!! This is a charming 3rd floor condo located on Alii Drive toward the back of the complex (away from the street noise.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103
75-6081 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103 Available 07/11/20 FURNISHED TURNKEY 2BED/2BA GROUND FLOOR CONDO - The Condo Complex of Ali'i Lani is located 2 miles South of Kailua-Kona Town, situated on the Mauka side.