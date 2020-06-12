/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
78-216 Makolea Street 21
78-216 Makulea Street, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Makolea by the beach 2b2b furnished - Property Id: 264247 2 bedroom 2 bath unit located centrally between Kahalu'u Beach, Keauhou Shopping Center, With Kahalu'u Beach Park at your fingertips.
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-261 Manukai Street
78-261 Manukai Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
*New* Oversized condo with A/C in Picturesque Complex! Kanaloa 701 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Hale Kalena which means House of rest in Hawaiian. This 1,700 sq. ft.
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101
78-6721 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1075 sqft
Shared infinity pool & short walk to beach: Beach Villas at Kahalu'u 2-101 - This lovely two-bedroom, two-bathroom home features an ocean view and comfortably accommodates up to four guests.
Keauhou 2 Ahupua`a
78-7070 Alii Drive D-204 Keauhou Punahele
78-7070 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON - Long Term - Keauhou Punahele Condo - 2 Bed / 2 Bath - 2 bed/ 2 bath beautiful bridge unit (no stairs) in desirable Keauhou Punahele. The property has an open floor plan and a spacious lanai overlooking the pool and hot tub area.
Results within 1 mile of Kahaluu-Keauhou
Holualoa Ahupua`a
77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind
77-296 Kalani Way, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
906 sqft
77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind Available 06/15/20 Kona Westwind Condo, Unfurnished 2 bed / 2 bath - Kona Westwind is a charming 15 unit condominium located down in Sea View Circle.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-6268 Alii Drive #200
76-6268 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
988 sqft
Watch Dolphins from this Oceanfront 2BR Corner Unit, Banyan Tree 200 - Experience amazing views from every room of this gorgeous oceanfront condominium. This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
77-305 Kalani Way #16
77-305 Kalani Way, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Beautiful Kona Eastwind 2BED/2BATH condo with outstanding coastline view with beautiful furnishings - Fully furnished turnkey 2BED/2BATH Kona Eastwind beautifully furnished condo off of Sea View Circle has a magnificent view of the ocean coastline -
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas
76-6225 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1232 sqft
Holualoa Bay Villas - Feels like ocean front! This second floor condo is turnkey furnished and ready for you to settle into.
Results within 5 miles of Kahaluu-Keauhou
Kaawaloa Ahupua`a
82-1084 Kinue Rd
82-1084 Kinue Road, Captain Cook, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1128 sqft
JUST ABOVE CHOICEMART, THIS HOME HAS A BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEW. HUGE COVERED LANAI TO ENJOY THIS AND THE COOLING BREEZES. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TURNKEY FURNISHED HOME. AVAILABLE JUNE 1 - NOV. 15TH
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124
75-6106 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Incredible Sunset Views, Pool, & A/C. Kona by the Sea - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. ***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-6016 Alii Dr. #336
75-6016 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
761 sqft
2 B/R, 2 BA, Oceanview unit - Nicely furnished, well maintained, 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with great ocean views. Pool & large barbecue area; assigned parking, laundry facility in unit and access to ocean directly in front. Monthly Rent $2300.00 + 4.
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45
75-252 Nani Kailua Drive, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1084 sqft
Pines I - This two bedroom two bath home is newly renovated and freshly furnished. Treasure both ocean and mountain views from the roomy covered lanai.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-6002 Alii Dr. # 3207
75-6002 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished Turnkey 2BED/2BATH Sea Village Condo w/Big Ocean View - JUST REDUCED TO $2100.00!! This is a charming 3rd floor condo located on Alii Drive toward the back of the complex (away from the street noise.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5919 Alii Drive, Unit #N3
75-5919 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1014 sqft
75-5919 Alii Drive, Unit #N3 Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Allii Cove Ground Floor 2BED/2BATH Condo Fully Furnished Turnkey - Gorgeous Ocean View fully furnished, Alii Cove Ground Floor unit, 1014 Square Feet with a private zen-like outdoor dining
Honalo Ahupua
Kona Coffee Villas 79-7199 Mamalahoa Hwy, Unit D229
79-7199 Mamalahoa Highway, Honalo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
854 sqft
Available Now! Kona Coffee Villas 2BD/2BA unit with Beautiful Ocean Views - Available Now! Unit is partially furnished or can be unfurnished if desired.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-6060 Kuakini Hwy
75-6060 Kuakini Highway, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
981 sqft
Spacious Ocean View 2 Bedroom condo Featuring a Loft in Kona Sea Villas - This 2 bedroom + loft, 2 bath unit which becomes available as of 5/12/20 offers it self as a great place to call home! From views of the Kona coastline to views on the
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103
75-6081 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
775 sqft
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103 Available 07/11/20 FURNISHED TURNKEY 2BED/2BA GROUND FLOOR CONDO - The Condo Complex of Ali'i Lani is located 2 miles South of Kailua-Kona Town, situated on the Mauka side.
Results within 10 miles of Kahaluu-Keauhou
Kalaoa 1 & 4 Ahupua`a
73 Oluolu Street
73 Oluolu Street, Kalaoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
One bedroom to rent in a fully furnished 2 bedroom house Shared kitchen and living room.Utilities/Cable are extra No alcohol or drugs permitted on the property. If interested, please email me at james@healthandwellnessessentialsofhawaii.