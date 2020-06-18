All apartments in Kahaluu-Keauhou
78-7039 Kamehameha III Road 104

78-7039 Kamehameha Iii Road · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

78-7039 Kamehameha Iii Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 78-7039 Kamehameha III Road 104 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
volleyball court
"A Slice of Paradise", Keauhou Resort #104 Townhouse, Sleeps 3-4 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Relax and rejuvenate in the tranquility of this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse at Keauhou Resort. Newly-remodeled, this lovely home can comfortably accommodate up to four people.

Beautiful views and comfort are yours in this newly-remodeled townhome. The living area features a queen-sized sofa sleeper bed, as well as a dining area for four. The spacious kitchen is fully-equipped with all of the necessities, including a microwave, dishwasher, and side-by-side refrigerator. The bedroom is located on the lower floor and has a California King bed with additional seating via a cozy armchair and ottoman. Lanai access with additional seating adds to the comfort of your stay. The newly-remodeled bathroom with laundry facilities is located next to the bedroom. Enjoy invigorating ocean views from the large lanai (which comes equipped with a barbeque grill), while sipping a cup of Kona Coffee. Cable television and free WiFi are also included.

Relax and rejuvenate in the tranquility of this unique townhouse at Keauhou Resort. Located in a quiet area just south of Kailua-Kona, Keauhou Resort is nestled within a beautiful five-acre tropical garden. The property’s numerous on-site amenities include two saltwater swimming pools, which are situated amongst an abundance of fragrant blooms and lush gardens. Soak up the sun, relax in the shade, or enjoy a cook-out in the picnic area. 

Keauhou Resort is adjacent to the Kona Country Club, a spectacular public golf course with amazing ocean views. This property is also within walking distance of the Keauhou Shopping Center, which has a number of grocery and dining options, including Sam Choy’s, Kenichi Pacific, and Bianelli Pizza. There’s also a gift shop, gas station, movie theater and a post office nearby, for your added convenience. Every Friday the shopping center features activities such as lei making, ukulele lessons, and a Hawaiian show at 6:00 pm. An eighth of a mile down the road is the beautiful Keauhou Bay, which has easy ocean access. Enjoy scuba diving, fishing charters, kayaking and snorkeling tours, volleyball, picnicking and fishing. One mile north toward Kailua-Kona Town, you’ll find Kahalu’u Beach State Park, a hub and gathering place for the Hawaiian Sea Turtle.

People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua-Kona town.

TA-124-179-8656-01
STVR-19-355219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

