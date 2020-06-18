All apartments in Kahaluu-Keauhou
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101

78-6721 Alii Drive · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

78-6721 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Kahaluu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 - Beach Villas 2-101 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Shared infinity pool & short walk to beach: Beach Villas at Kahalu'u 2-101 - This lovely two-bedroom, two-bathroom home features an ocean view and comfortably accommodates up to four guests. Steps away from the famed Kahalu'u Beach Park, you’ll have access to the best snorkeling in Hawaii.

This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

You’ll love preparing your favorite meal in the upgraded kitchen, which features granite countertops and stylish black appliances. A built-in breakfast bar with room for four creates extra dining space and a handy way for guests to converse. If you prefer dining alfresco, step outside onto the private lanai where you’ll find a table and chairs with and an ocean view of the beautiful Kona Coast. An open floor plan connects the kitchen and living room. Additional seating is provided so the whole family can relax while watching a movie on the mounted TV.

The couch converts into a sofa bed for additional sleeping space, and an additional guest bathroom with a shower and spacious vanity provides extra space for guests. The master bedroom is on the opposite side of the home with a luxurious king-sized bed, ceiling fan, TV, and doors that open to the lanai. The master bathroom has a shower and a large vanity. The guest bedroom is located near the front of the home. With one twin-sized bed, one Double bed, a ceiling fan, television, and central air conditioning, this room is perfect for kids. This luxurious condominium features designer decor and has all the amenities you desire, including a washer and dryer, Bose Surround Sound and complimentary distance telephone service. 

Enjoy the beauty and serenity of the infinity pool, while taking in views of the ocean just in front of you. This property also features a jacuzzi, as well as a barbecue grill and picnic area with a shaded seating area. This condominium offers the utmost in convenience and fun, with the beach only steps away from your front door.

Conveniently located near downtown Kailua Kona, you’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu'ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks. 

Swim with schools of vibrant fish and green sea turtles in protected waters—don't forget your underwater camera! The north end of the beach is where the waves break and is the best spot for bodyboarding and surfing. There is also a pavilion, restrooms, showers, a lifeguard tower, concession stands, and a beach gear store. People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua Kona town.

Beach Villas at Kahalu'u is conveniently located near numerous attractions on the Big Island of Hawaii including, Volcanoes National Park and Mauna Kea Observatory. It’s also in proximity to coffee shops and dining, macadamia nut farms, artist communities, and more.

This Beach Villas at Kahalu’u Condominium on the Big Island offers you easy access to Kailua-Kona town so you live like a local in Hawaii.

TA-200-188-5184-01

STVR-19-355520

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 have any available units?
78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 have?
Some of 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 currently offering any rent specials?
78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 pet-friendly?
No, 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 offer parking?
No, 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 does not offer parking.
Does 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 have a pool?
Yes, 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 has a pool.
Does 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 have accessible units?
No, 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 does not have accessible units.
Does 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101 has units with air conditioning.
