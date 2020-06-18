78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101

Amenities

Shared infinity pool & short walk to beach: Beach Villas at Kahalu'u 2-101 - This lovely two-bedroom, two-bathroom home features an ocean view and comfortably accommodates up to four guests. Steps away from the famed Kahalu'u Beach Park, you’ll have access to the best snorkeling in Hawaii.



This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



You’ll love preparing your favorite meal in the upgraded kitchen, which features granite countertops and stylish black appliances. A built-in breakfast bar with room for four creates extra dining space and a handy way for guests to converse. If you prefer dining alfresco, step outside onto the private lanai where you’ll find a table and chairs with and an ocean view of the beautiful Kona Coast. An open floor plan connects the kitchen and living room. Additional seating is provided so the whole family can relax while watching a movie on the mounted TV.



The couch converts into a sofa bed for additional sleeping space, and an additional guest bathroom with a shower and spacious vanity provides extra space for guests. The master bedroom is on the opposite side of the home with a luxurious king-sized bed, ceiling fan, TV, and doors that open to the lanai. The master bathroom has a shower and a large vanity. The guest bedroom is located near the front of the home. With one twin-sized bed, one Double bed, a ceiling fan, television, and central air conditioning, this room is perfect for kids. This luxurious condominium features designer decor and has all the amenities you desire, including a washer and dryer, Bose Surround Sound and complimentary distance telephone service.



Enjoy the beauty and serenity of the infinity pool, while taking in views of the ocean just in front of you. This property also features a jacuzzi, as well as a barbecue grill and picnic area with a shaded seating area. This condominium offers the utmost in convenience and fun, with the beach only steps away from your front door.



Conveniently located near downtown Kailua Kona, you’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu'ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



Swim with schools of vibrant fish and green sea turtles in protected waters—don't forget your underwater camera! The north end of the beach is where the waves break and is the best spot for bodyboarding and surfing. There is also a pavilion, restrooms, showers, a lifeguard tower, concession stands, and a beach gear store. People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua Kona town.



Beach Villas at Kahalu'u is conveniently located near numerous attractions on the Big Island of Hawaii including, Volcanoes National Park and Mauna Kea Observatory. It’s also in proximity to coffee shops and dining, macadamia nut farms, artist communities, and more.



This Beach Villas at Kahalu’u Condominium on the Big Island offers you easy access to Kailua-Kona town so you live like a local in Hawaii.



No Pets Allowed



