Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

78-271 Manukai St

78-271 Manukai Road · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78-271 Manukai Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 78-271 Manukai St · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Remodeled Home w/Golf Course Views, A/C, & Near the Beach. He'eia Beach Bungalow - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Located in a very desirable neighborhood, the Keauhou subdivision, this beautifully remodeled home sits right on the Kona Country Club Golf Course and offers exceptional golf course views!  This home is surrounded by beauty and is directly across the street from beach/shoreline access, which leads to the incredibly beautiful He’eia Bay!  The Kona Country Club is in close proximity and will be a wonderful addition to your stay, with its spectacular ocean views, excellent facilities, state of the art golf course and friendly service. 
 
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been updated with high end, stylish island décor.  The desirable open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings add to the comfort and style of this incredible home.  The spacious guest bedrooms have queen size beds.  The guest bath is a nice size with a tub and shower.  The master bedroom has a king size bed, large sliding glass doors that lead out to the lanai, and a spa like en suite, sporting a double vanity and large glass enclosed shower.  The second and third bedrooms have comfortable queen beds and share the spacious second bathroom. 

There is also an outdoor shower for your convenience!  The modern, updated kitchen has lovely wood cabinets, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances, along with a breakfast bar. You will enjoy all the modern conveniences of home in this amazing kitchen!  A separate dining area is right off the kitchen.  The light and airy living room is comfortable and opens up to a large lanai.  Come relax, take in the views, or dine on this beautiful lanai.  With all the modern technological desires covered, central air conditioning, and ceiling fans, you will stay comfortable and entertained in this amazing home!

Location is everything and Kona offers it all!  Visit the famous Ali’I Dr. for an incredible, unsurpassed dining and shopping experience!  The White Sands Beach in La’aloa Beach County Park is a must see while visiting Kona.  There is so much to do and see, and experience!  Come enjoy all the Big Island of Hawaii has to offer!   Our gorgeous, comfortable home will pamper you and take care of all your needs.   We look forward to having you as our guests!!

A/C Notes: This home has 1 central AC unit which cools the entire home. The temperature should not be set below 70 degrees and should be set to 80 when leaving the home to conserve energy costs.

TA-160-773-0176-01
STVR-19-363240

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78-271 Manukai St have any available units?
78-271 Manukai St has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78-271 Manukai St have?
Some of 78-271 Manukai St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78-271 Manukai St currently offering any rent specials?
78-271 Manukai St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78-271 Manukai St pet-friendly?
No, 78-271 Manukai St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does 78-271 Manukai St offer parking?
No, 78-271 Manukai St does not offer parking.
Does 78-271 Manukai St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78-271 Manukai St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78-271 Manukai St have a pool?
No, 78-271 Manukai St does not have a pool.
Does 78-271 Manukai St have accessible units?
No, 78-271 Manukai St does not have accessible units.
Does 78-271 Manukai St have units with dishwashers?
No, 78-271 Manukai St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78-271 Manukai St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78-271 Manukai St has units with air conditioning.
