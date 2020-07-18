823 Halula Place - Main

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Kailua 3 bedroom, 3 bath, single level culdesac home in great neighborhood for rent. Home features a custom kitchen with mahogany cabinets and quartz counters. Spacious eat in kitchen plus dining room area. Split air-conditioning in bedrooms and living room. Travertine and beautiful hardwood floors. Bonus office area. Upgraded bathrooms and indoor laundry area. Two car garage, storage closet in foyer, storage room in backyard. Tropically landscaped fenced yard with citrus, avocado and banana trees. Covered lanai for outdoor entertaining. Yard service included and possibly some utilities.