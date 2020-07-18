All apartments in Honolulu County
823 Halula Place - Main
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

823 Halula Place - Main

823 Halula Place · (808) 218-5057
Location

823 Halula Place, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1963 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Kailua 3 bedroom, 3 bath, single level culdesac home in great neighborhood for rent. Home features a custom kitchen with mahogany cabinets and quartz counters. Spacious eat in kitchen plus dining room area. Split air-conditioning in bedrooms and living room. Travertine and beautiful hardwood floors. Bonus office area. Upgraded bathrooms and indoor laundry area. Two car garage, storage closet in foyer, storage room in backyard. Tropically landscaped fenced yard with citrus, avocado and banana trees. Covered lanai for outdoor entertaining. Yard service included and possibly some utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Halula Place - Main have any available units?
823 Halula Place - Main has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 823 Halula Place - Main have?
Some of 823 Halula Place - Main's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Halula Place - Main currently offering any rent specials?
823 Halula Place - Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Halula Place - Main pet-friendly?
No, 823 Halula Place - Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 823 Halula Place - Main offer parking?
Yes, 823 Halula Place - Main offers parking.
Does 823 Halula Place - Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Halula Place - Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Halula Place - Main have a pool?
No, 823 Halula Place - Main does not have a pool.
Does 823 Halula Place - Main have accessible units?
No, 823 Halula Place - Main does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Halula Place - Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Halula Place - Main has units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Halula Place - Main have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 823 Halula Place - Main has units with air conditioning.
