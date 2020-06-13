14 Aulike Street

Amenities

Central Kailua location with breezes & views of the mountains and sea! Clean & fresh 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with updated bathrooms and kitchen, newer appliances, tankless water heater, carpet, paint & fixtures. This comfortable corner unit on the 8th floor has a nice flow. Secure building; 1 parking; pool & adjacent covered rec area; Res. Mngr. In the center of town close to the farmers markets, eateries, shopping, major Bus routes. 4 blocks from white sandy beaches. Move in just time for the 4th of July parade & watch fireworks from your lanai!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/14-aulike-st-kailua-hi-96734-usa-unit-803/a9732442-5415-41d3-895c-aa4a7a1f3196



(RLNE5683750)