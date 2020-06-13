All apartments in Honolulu County
/
Honolulu County, HI
/
14 Aulike Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

14 Aulike Street

14 Aulike Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

14 Aulike Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Amenities

Central Kailua location with breezes & views of the mountains and sea! Clean & fresh 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with updated bathrooms and kitchen, newer appliances, tankless water heater, carpet, paint & fixtures. This comfortable corner unit on the 8th floor has a nice flow. Secure building; 1 parking; pool & adjacent covered rec area; Res. Mngr. In the center of town close to the farmers markets, eateries, shopping, major Bus routes. 4 blocks from white sandy beaches. Move in just time for the 4th of July parade & watch fireworks from your lanai!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/14-aulike-st-kailua-hi-96734-usa-unit-803/a9732442-5415-41d3-895c-aa4a7a1f3196

(RLNE5683750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

