Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

1242 Aalapapa Dr Available 10/01/20 3bd/3.5ba Tropical Home w/A/C, Private Yard, & Close to Beach. Hale Nani Lanikai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Nestled in the highly sought after wonderful Lanikai community, this beautiful executive home was newly built in 2014. This home is a perfect vantage point.



It boasts 3 bedrooms en suite that are generous in size and more than ample in comfort. Guests will find that the spacious living area is open and flows nicely for family gatherings. The kitchen with custom cabinetry and beautiful granite counters is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and wine cooler.



The property is graced with a large lawn for lounging or play while gazing up at the view and beauty of the Ka`Iwi ridge line.



Located just a 3 minute walk to Oahu’s famous sandy Lanikai beach, visitors can appreciate the calm gentle waters of this beautiful beach. For the adventurous, they may want to rent a kayak, surf or paddle board and journey out to the nearby Mokulua Islands. This beach is a wonderful place to catch the sunrise or if you're lucky to be here at the time of the full moon, the moonrise above the horizon. Magical and breathtaking!



With an ideal location in Kailua’s coveted Lanikai neighborhood, this home has quick access to some of the best beaches on the island--Lanikai and Kailua beach, in addition to the convenience of Kailua town center being just minutes away. Enjoy Hawaii with the best of everything at your fingertips.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:

1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS.

2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.



A/C Notes: Split AC in each bedroom & common living area of the home.



Max Included Electric Charge: $400/month (This is very reasonable because the home has photovoltaic)



No Pets Allowed



