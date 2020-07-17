All apartments in Honolulu County
Home
/
Honolulu County, HI
/
1242 Aalapapa Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

1242 Aalapapa Dr

1242 Aalapapa Drive · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

1242 Aalapapa Drive, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1242 Aalapapa Dr · Avail. Oct 1

$10,000

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3362 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
1242 Aalapapa Dr Available 10/01/20 3bd/3.5ba Tropical Home w/A/C, Private Yard, & Close to Beach. Hale Nani Lanikai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Nestled in the highly sought after wonderful Lanikai community, this beautiful executive home was newly built in 2014. This home is a perfect vantage point.

It boasts 3 bedrooms en suite that are generous in size and more than ample in comfort. Guests will find that the spacious living area is open and flows nicely for family gatherings. The kitchen with custom cabinetry and beautiful granite counters is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and wine cooler.

The property is graced with a large lawn for lounging or play while gazing up at the view and beauty of the Ka`Iwi ridge line.

Located just a 3 minute walk to Oahu’s famous sandy Lanikai beach, visitors can appreciate the calm gentle waters of this beautiful beach. For the adventurous, they may want to rent a kayak, surf or paddle board  and journey out to the nearby Mokulua Islands. This beach is a wonderful place to catch the sunrise or if you're lucky to be here at the time of the full moon, the moonrise above the horizon. Magical and breathtaking!

With an ideal location in Kailua’s coveted Lanikai neighborhood, this home has quick access to some of the best beaches on the island--Lanikai and Kailua beach, in addition to the convenience of Kailua town center being just minutes away. Enjoy Hawaii with the best of everything at your fingertips.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS.
2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.

TA-209-884-5696-01

A/C Notes: Split AC in each bedroom & common living area of the home.

Max Included Electric Charge: $400/month (This is very reasonable because the home has photovoltaic)

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Aalapapa Dr have any available units?
1242 Aalapapa Dr has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1242 Aalapapa Dr have?
Some of 1242 Aalapapa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Aalapapa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Aalapapa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Aalapapa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1242 Aalapapa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 1242 Aalapapa Dr offer parking?
No, 1242 Aalapapa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1242 Aalapapa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 Aalapapa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Aalapapa Dr have a pool?
No, 1242 Aalapapa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Aalapapa Dr have accessible units?
No, 1242 Aalapapa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Aalapapa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Aalapapa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1242 Aalapapa Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1242 Aalapapa Dr has units with air conditioning.
