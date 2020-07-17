1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1

Amenities
This breezy 2/2 END UNIT with 2 covered parking has 2 lanais overlooking the gardens and pool below. Private gardens behind you allow you to relax and enjoy your own piece of paradise. PLUS back lanai includes extra storage! Recently replaced carpet in bedrooms recently painted walls throughout make this home move-in ready. Enjoy living at Poinciana Manor with its many amenities including pool, BBQ area, and security. Great location close to everything Kailua has to offer. Short distance to Target, Safeway, Starbucks, restaurants, shopping, Kailua District Park, and less than 1 mile to Kailua Beach Park, 3.5 miles to back gate MCBH Kaneohe Bay. Pet-friendly
additional photos: www.hirephoto.com/poincianamanor313/slideshow
2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. 2 covered garage parking. Pool/bbq. Water/Sewer/Trash paid tenant pays Electric.