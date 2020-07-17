1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

This breezy 2/2 END UNIT with 2 covered parking has 2 lanais overlooking the gardens and pool below. Private gardens behind you allow you to relax and enjoy your own piece of paradise. PLUS back lanai includes extra storage! Recently replaced carpet in bedrooms recently painted walls throughout make this home move-in ready. Enjoy living at Poinciana Manor with its many amenities including pool, BBQ area, and security. Great location close to everything Kailua has to offer. Short distance to Target, Safeway, Starbucks, restaurants, shopping, Kailua District Park, and less than 1 mile to Kailua Beach Park, 3.5 miles to back gate MCBH Kaneohe Bay. Pet-friendly



additional photos: www.hirephoto.com/poincianamanor313/slideshow

2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. 2 covered garage parking. Pool/bbq. Water/Sewer/Trash paid tenant pays Electric.