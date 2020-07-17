All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:42 AM

1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1

1015 Aoloa Place · (808) 497-7311
Location

1015 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,890

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This breezy 2/2 END UNIT with 2 covered parking has 2 lanais overlooking the gardens and pool below. Private gardens behind you allow you to relax and enjoy your own piece of paradise. PLUS back lanai includes extra storage! Recently replaced carpet in bedrooms recently painted walls throughout make this home move-in ready. Enjoy living at Poinciana Manor with its many amenities including pool, BBQ area, and security. Great location close to everything Kailua has to offer. Short distance to Target, Safeway, Starbucks, restaurants, shopping, Kailua District Park, and less than 1 mile to Kailua Beach Park, 3.5 miles to back gate MCBH Kaneohe Bay. Pet-friendly

additional photos: www.hirephoto.com/poincianamanor313/slideshow
2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. 2 covered garage parking. Pool/bbq. Water/Sewer/Trash paid tenant pays Electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 have any available units?
1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 has a unit available for $2,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 have?
Some of 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 offers parking.
Does 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 has a pool.
Does 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
