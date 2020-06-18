All apartments in Holualoa
Find more places like 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holualoa, HI
/
77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind

77-296 Kalani Way · (808) 895-9609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Holualoa
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

77-296 Kalani Way, Holualoa, HI 96740
Holualoa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Kona Westwind Condo, Unfurnished 2 bed / 2 bath - Kona Westwind is a charming 15 unit condominium located down in Sea View Circle. This condo is a ground floor unit and has streamlined access to the mailboxes and pool areas. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops and bamboo cabinets, plus ample storage space.
There are 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms, as well as a spacious lanai area that overlooks the coastline and the delightful saline pool area! All tile flooring (no carpet!). Newer refrigerator and full size washer & dryer provided. Unit is currently being painted a beautiful "icicle white".
One assigned parking space and a storage closet by parking stall.

Rent $1,800.00 (inclusive of GE tax)
6 Month Lease to start
Owner provides water and trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom
1 Assigned covered parking space
No Pets / No Smoking

To schedule a showing please contact our Property Manager, Kalista Guerpo at (808) 895-9609.

AA OCEANFRONT LLC
75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/ Click the Apply Now button to review requirements.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2819560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind have any available units?
77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind have?
Some of 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind currently offering any rent specials?
77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind pet-friendly?
No, 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holualoa.
Does 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind offer parking?
Yes, 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind does offer parking.
Does 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind have a pool?
Yes, 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind has a pool.
Does 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind have accessible units?
No, 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind does not have accessible units.
Does 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind have units with dishwashers?
No, 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind have units with air conditioning?
No, 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holualoa 2 BedroomsHolualoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Holualoa 3 BedroomsHolualoa Apartments with Balcony
Holualoa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waikoloa Village, HIHilo, HI
Kahaluu-Keauhou, HIKalaoa, HI
Kailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity