77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind

Amenities
Kona Westwind Condo, Unfurnished 2 bed / 2 bath - Kona Westwind is a charming 15 unit condominium located down in Sea View Circle. This condo is a ground floor unit and has streamlined access to the mailboxes and pool areas. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops and bamboo cabinets, plus ample storage space.
There are 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms, as well as a spacious lanai area that overlooks the coastline and the delightful saline pool area! All tile flooring (no carpet!). Newer refrigerator and full size washer & dryer provided. Unit is currently being painted a beautiful "icicle white".
One assigned parking space and a storage closet by parking stall.
Rent $1,800.00 (inclusive of GE tax)
6 Month Lease to start
Owner provides water and trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom
1 Assigned covered parking space
No Pets / No Smoking
To schedule a showing please contact our Property Manager, Kalista Guerpo at (808) 895-9609.
AA OCEANFRONT LLC
75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/ Click the Apply Now button to review requirements.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2819560)