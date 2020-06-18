77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind

Amenities

Kona Westwind Condo, Unfurnished 2 bed / 2 bath - Kona Westwind is a charming 15 unit condominium located down in Sea View Circle. This condo is a ground floor unit and has streamlined access to the mailboxes and pool areas. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops and bamboo cabinets, plus ample storage space.

There are 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms, as well as a spacious lanai area that overlooks the coastline and the delightful saline pool area! All tile flooring (no carpet!). Newer refrigerator and full size washer & dryer provided. Unit is currently being painted a beautiful "icicle white".

One assigned parking space and a storage closet by parking stall.



Rent $1,800.00 (inclusive of GE tax)

6 Month Lease to start

Owner provides water and trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.



Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom

1 Assigned covered parking space

No Pets / No Smoking



To schedule a showing please contact our Property Manager, Kalista Guerpo at (808) 895-9609.



AA OCEANFRONT LLC

75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/ Click the Apply Now button to review requirements.



(RLNE2819560)