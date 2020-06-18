76-6340 Kilohana Street

Amenities

Spectacular Ocean Views With AC, Private Pool & Spa. Sunset Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Sunset Hale is a stunning tropical escape situated above downtown Kona. Luxuriously appointed, this residence is nestled within the lush green hillside overlooking Kamakahou Bay, features a 900 sq. ft. lanai and can accommodate up to six guests.



Tropical luxury awaits you at Sunset Hale, where contemporary design, chic decor, and panoramic views will whisk you away to paradise. The well-appointed living room is furnished with plush sofas and a television. Settle into a soft chair, put your feet up and take in the unforgettable natural scenery. Sunset Hale's open-concept style and french doors allow easy access to the 900 sq. ft.lanai from nearly every room of the home.



The gourmet kitchen at Sunset Hale is equipped with a Wolf gas range, oversized refrigerator, and a variety of small appliances and utensils. The island provides ample space for meal prep as well as additional seating for two. Seating for six in the nearby dining area, as well as a half-bathroom off the living room, add to the comfort and luxury of this residence. Optimal sleep is yours each night in the posh master bedroom which features tray ceilings and ambient lighting, a king-sized bed, and french doors that open to a private lanai. Furnished with an ultra-soft bed, the guest room has a ceiling fan, a dresser, and a small window to let in a refreshing breeze and just the right amount of light.



The additional guest bedroom is furnished with two cozy twin-sized beds and soft bedding. The closet offers plenty of storage space for clothes and other belongings, while the window and ceiling fan create cool air and refreshing breezes for an amazing night’s sleep.



The guest bathroom is conveniently situated between the two bedrooms and features a large vanity and an abundance of plush towels. Your guests will love listening to the birds sing while refreshing themselves in the walk-in travertine shower. Sunset Hale is also equipped with a dedicated laundry room with ample cupboard space to store detergent and other essentials, as well as a full-sized washing machine and dryer.



Go for a refreshing swim in the natural stone lap pool, relax in the hot tub or recline on a chaise lounge while taking in the gorgeous treetop and ocean views. Surrounded by tropical foliage on one side and panoramic views on the other, the lanai has a dining table with seating for six and is the perfect spot for a festive dinner party.



In proximity to downtown Kailua-Kona, you’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu’ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua Kona town. Sunset Hale is a stunning private residence on the Island of Hawaii. With every comfort and amenity you desire, it is the ideal home to stay in while exploring the beauty and adventure this island has to offer.



In an effort to provide our guests with the highest level of service, we at Boundless Hawaii made the decision to merge with Elite Pacific. As a result of the recent change, our excellent customer reviews no longer appear online. However, we will continue to go above and beyond for our wonderful guests, by creating an unrivaled experience.



