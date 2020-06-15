76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas

Amenities
Holualoa Bay Villas - Feels like ocean front! This second floor condo is turnkey furnished and ready for you to settle into. There is a nicely appointed kitchen, gracious living and dining area, two bedrooms, two full baths and a large shaded lanai with a terrific view of the Pacific. Watch for whales and dolphins, as well as canoes, surfers and boats as you relax in privacy. Central A/C. One assigned parking stall, only.
The Holualoa Bay Villas property includes a pool, spa, BBQ pavilion, tennis court, fitness room, and elevator.
No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $2100 plus tax & utilities per month. Includes water and rubbish.
6 month minimum lease. Good references and credit check required.
Visit our website at https://rentals.clarkhawaii.com/vacancies to see available units, review requirements, or apply on-line.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5149406)