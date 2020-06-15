All apartments in Holualoa
76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas

76-6225 Alii Drive · (808) 329-5300
Location

76-6225 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI 96740
Holualoa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Holualoa Bay Villas - Feels like ocean front! This second floor condo is turnkey furnished and ready for you to settle into. There is a nicely appointed kitchen, gracious living and dining area, two bedrooms, two full baths and a large shaded lanai with a terrific view of the Pacific. Watch for whales and dolphins, as well as canoes, surfers and boats as you relax in privacy. Central A/C. One assigned parking stall, only.

The Holualoa Bay Villas property includes a pool, spa, BBQ pavilion, tennis court, fitness room, and elevator.

No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $2100 plus tax & utilities per month. Includes water and rubbish.

6 month minimum lease. Good references and credit check required.

Visit our website at https://rentals.clarkhawaii.com/vacancies to see available units, review requirements, or apply on-line.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5149406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas have any available units?
76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas have?
Some of 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas currently offering any rent specials?
76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas pet-friendly?
No, 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holualoa.
Does 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas offer parking?
Yes, 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas does offer parking.
Does 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas have a pool?
Yes, 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas has a pool.
Does 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas have accessible units?
No, 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas does not have accessible units.
Does 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas has units with air conditioning.
