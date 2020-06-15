All apartments in Holualoa
75-6002 Alii Dr. # 3207

75-6002 Alii Drive · (808) 989-1763
Location

75-6002 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI 96740
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75-6002 Alii Dr. # 3207 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Fully Furnished Turnkey 2BED/2BATH Sea Village Condo w/Big Ocean View - JUST REDUCED TO $2100.00!!
This is a charming 3rd floor condo located on Alii Drive toward the back of the complex (away from the street noise.) The lanai looks out over the greenbelt area and the big ocean view. Washer/Dryer in unit. Tastefully furnished this is a very comfortable unit with everything you need plus a resort style pool and hot tub located right next to the ocean and a BBQ area.. No pets/no smoking. One car parking stall, the 2nd car must park on Alii Drive. 6 month rental with option to renew. $2100.00 per month including GET, water, trash, basic cable, internet and wi-fi. Electric is tenant's responsibility. $2100.00 Security Deposit in money order only. No smoking/no pets. Please call the office to schedule a showing - 808.326.1133. We do require that you view the unit before applying - there will be applications onsite at the time of the viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

