75-6002 Alii Dr. # 3207

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Fully Furnished Turnkey 2BED/2BATH Sea Village Condo w/Big Ocean View - JUST REDUCED TO $2100.00!!

This is a charming 3rd floor condo located on Alii Drive toward the back of the complex (away from the street noise.) The lanai looks out over the greenbelt area and the big ocean view. Washer/Dryer in unit. Tastefully furnished this is a very comfortable unit with everything you need plus a resort style pool and hot tub located right next to the ocean and a BBQ area.. No pets/no smoking. One car parking stall, the 2nd car must park on Alii Drive. 6 month rental with option to renew. $2100.00 per month including GET, water, trash, basic cable, internet and wi-fi. Electric is tenant's responsibility. $2100.00 Security Deposit in money order only. No smoking/no pets. Please call the office to schedule a showing - 808.326.1133. We do require that you view the unit before applying - there will be applications onsite at the time of the viewing.



No Pets Allowed



