45 Aipuni St Downstairs

Amenities
HILO, HI ~ 2 Miles to Downtown $995/mo - Property Id: 236608
Furnished Studio - 425 sq ft for 1Person only; 2 miles to Downtown and Medical facilities; includes all Utilities and WiFi, open-air Kitchen with counter-top appliances, furnished Bed/Living room and roomy Bathroom with large closet w/add'l Storage space, shared covered parking next to Studio; $995/mo + $995 Security deposit; no Smoking, no Sec 8 or County housing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236608
Property Id 236608
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5836081)