15-1115 Makuu Dr

*Discount only applies to approved applicants only who have signed a lease agreeing to move in June 2020*



This lovely home sits on a corner lot at the bottom of Makuu Dr, in Hawaiian Paradise Park. It is beautifully landscaped with fruit trees and lava rock. The air conditioning unit is located in Bedroom #1 and will be considered as-is. Ceiling fans are present throughout the unit. The unit will come unfurnished. Pets are negotiable upon owner approval. (A pet deposit will be required) Yard/Landscaping and home alarm system included in the rent. Tenants are responsible for Water (on catchment), electric, gas, phone, cable, internet.



If interested, please copy and paste the following link into your web browser to access our online application form. There is no fee to submit an application. Income verification and a valid ID will be required with the initial application. If a lease is offered, a $35 fee per adult occupant would be required in order to complete the application.



Call/Text Amberlyn Castro, Property Manager (808) 769-9991

Email: amberlyn.epm@gmail.com



video walk through available for viewing at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFcl-eFj3Ys