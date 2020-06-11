All apartments in Hawaiian Paradise Park
15-1115 Makuu Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

15-1115 Makuu Dr

15-1115 Maku'u Drive · (808) 769-9991
Location

15-1115 Maku'u Drive, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI 96749
Waikahekahenui Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
PRICE REDUCED! 3 MONTH SPECIAL! CALL NOW FOR MORE INFO!
PRICE DISCOUNTED FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS
*Discount only applies to approved applicants only who have signed a lease agreeing to move in June 2020*

This lovely home sits on a corner lot at the bottom of Makuu Dr, in Hawaiian Paradise Park. It is beautifully landscaped with fruit trees and lava rock. The air conditioning unit is located in Bedroom #1 and will be considered as-is. Ceiling fans are present throughout the unit. The unit will come unfurnished. Pets are negotiable upon owner approval. (A pet deposit will be required) Yard/Landscaping and home alarm system included in the rent. Tenants are responsible for Water (on catchment), electric, gas, phone, cable, internet.

If interested, please copy and paste the following link into your web browser to access our online application form. There is no fee to submit an application. Income verification and a valid ID will be required with the initial application. If a lease is offered, a $35 fee per adult occupant would be required in order to complete the application.

To view all available listings, please visit our website at www.equitypmusa.com

Call/Text Amberlyn Castro, Property Manager (808) 769-9991
Email: amberlyn.epm@gmail.com

video walk through available for viewing at the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFcl-eFj3Ys

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15-1115 Makuu Dr have any available units?
15-1115 Makuu Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15-1115 Makuu Dr have?
Some of 15-1115 Makuu Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15-1115 Makuu Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15-1115 Makuu Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15-1115 Makuu Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15-1115 Makuu Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15-1115 Makuu Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15-1115 Makuu Dr does offer parking.
Does 15-1115 Makuu Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15-1115 Makuu Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15-1115 Makuu Dr have a pool?
No, 15-1115 Makuu Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15-1115 Makuu Dr have accessible units?
No, 15-1115 Makuu Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15-1115 Makuu Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15-1115 Makuu Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15-1115 Makuu Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15-1115 Makuu Dr has units with air conditioning.
