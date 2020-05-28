All apartments in Ewa Gentry
Find more places like 91-506 Makalea St # 136.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ewa Gentry, HI
/
91-506 Makalea St # 136
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:25 AM

91-506 Makalea St # 136

91-506 Makalea Street · (808) 201-2751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ewa Gentry
See all
Ewa
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

91-506 Makalea Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
This property was newly renovated top to bottom in 2018.
NO carpet in this entire home (LifeProof luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home).
New light fixtures, ceiling fans, and central air conditioning vents are provided in every living area of the home.
New faux wood blinds provided on all windows
Completely renovated bathrooms (modern fixtures, porcelain tubs, new toilets, new vanities/sinks, shower vent fans, and new tile in the bath area).
New stove, microwave, and refrigerator (all purchased in 2018)
Spare garage fridge
New quartz countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom.
New kitchen sink and garbage disposal
Master bedroom walk-in closet
New water softener system installed in 2020 (removes high buildup of calcium and magnesium, and prevents hard water spots for easy cleaning).
SimpliSafe home security system
Brand new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors (replaced 2018)
Nest thermostat installed in the home
27 solar panels and 2 Tesla Powerwall batteries
Capable of producing up to 8.83KwH and 14,300KwH per year
Tesla batteries provide emergency home power in event of power grid failure
Capability of system included in the rent, responsible use means no additional electricity costs
Newly landscaped backyard (fresh grass with automatic sprinklers, expanded patio, and pergola with outdoor lighting/electrical outlets built in).
Laundry units also included.
Water, trash, and sewage included in the rent, pets negotiable.
Home was featured on the show House Hunters by HGTV.
The Terrazza, Cortabella, Las Brisas, Tiburon (TCLT) is a newer neighborhood established in the early 2000's. The community boasts a park for the kids, a community pool, and pavilions available for rent. The neighborhood is a 10 minute walk from the Hoalauna Community Park, with a large open grass area, a park for the kids, as well as 2 dog parks (one for small breeds and another for large breeds). Additionally, the TCLT community is one mile away from the Thomas H Gentry Community Park, which also has a large grass area and park for the kids.
TCLT is located within easy shopping distance of groceries and entertainment. The nearest grocery store, Safeway, is only 5 minutes away and Costco is only a 15 minute drive. Essential safety services are also a short distance from the community with the fire station being a mile away and the nearest hospital, Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu, being a 10 minute drive. With respect to entertainment, TCLT is 10 minutes away from the brand new Ka Makana Ali'i mall, which features over 100 stores and restaurants. Lastly, TCLT is well positioned to take advantage of the numerous west side beaches as well as the luxury Ko Olina resort area, which offers shopping, dining, and beach access available to the public. Commute distance to local military bases are: USCG Barbers Point (6 miles), Schofield Barracks/Wheeler Army Airfield (14 miles), Joint-Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (15 miles).

AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Contact Property manager, McKay for showings and details 808-670-3855

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-506 Makalea St # 136 have any available units?
91-506 Makalea St # 136 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-506 Makalea St # 136 have?
Some of 91-506 Makalea St # 136's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-506 Makalea St # 136 currently offering any rent specials?
91-506 Makalea St # 136 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-506 Makalea St # 136 pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-506 Makalea St # 136 is pet friendly.
Does 91-506 Makalea St # 136 offer parking?
Yes, 91-506 Makalea St # 136 does offer parking.
Does 91-506 Makalea St # 136 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-506 Makalea St # 136 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-506 Makalea St # 136 have a pool?
Yes, 91-506 Makalea St # 136 has a pool.
Does 91-506 Makalea St # 136 have accessible units?
No, 91-506 Makalea St # 136 does not have accessible units.
Does 91-506 Makalea St # 136 have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-506 Makalea St # 136 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-506 Makalea St # 136 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-506 Makalea St # 136 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 91-506 Makalea St # 136?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ewa Gentry 1 BedroomsEwa Gentry 2 Bedrooms
Ewa Gentry 3 BedroomsEwa Gentry Apartments with Balcony
Ewa Gentry Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ewa

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity