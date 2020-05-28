91-506 Makalea St # 136

Amenities

This property was newly renovated top to bottom in 2018.

NO carpet in this entire home (LifeProof luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home).

New light fixtures, ceiling fans, and central air conditioning vents are provided in every living area of the home.

New faux wood blinds provided on all windows

Completely renovated bathrooms (modern fixtures, porcelain tubs, new toilets, new vanities/sinks, shower vent fans, and new tile in the bath area).

New stove, microwave, and refrigerator (all purchased in 2018)

Spare garage fridge

New quartz countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom.

New kitchen sink and garbage disposal

Master bedroom walk-in closet

New water softener system installed in 2020 (removes high buildup of calcium and magnesium, and prevents hard water spots for easy cleaning).

SimpliSafe home security system

Brand new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors (replaced 2018)

Nest thermostat installed in the home

27 solar panels and 2 Tesla Powerwall batteries

Capable of producing up to 8.83KwH and 14,300KwH per year

Tesla batteries provide emergency home power in event of power grid failure

Capability of system included in the rent, responsible use means no additional electricity costs

Newly landscaped backyard (fresh grass with automatic sprinklers, expanded patio, and pergola with outdoor lighting/electrical outlets built in).

Laundry units also included.

Water, trash, and sewage included in the rent, pets negotiable.

Home was featured on the show House Hunters by HGTV.

The Terrazza, Cortabella, Las Brisas, Tiburon (TCLT) is a newer neighborhood established in the early 2000's. The community boasts a park for the kids, a community pool, and pavilions available for rent. The neighborhood is a 10 minute walk from the Hoalauna Community Park, with a large open grass area, a park for the kids, as well as 2 dog parks (one for small breeds and another for large breeds). Additionally, the TCLT community is one mile away from the Thomas H Gentry Community Park, which also has a large grass area and park for the kids.

TCLT is located within easy shopping distance of groceries and entertainment. The nearest grocery store, Safeway, is only 5 minutes away and Costco is only a 15 minute drive. Essential safety services are also a short distance from the community with the fire station being a mile away and the nearest hospital, Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu, being a 10 minute drive. With respect to entertainment, TCLT is 10 minutes away from the brand new Ka Makana Ali'i mall, which features over 100 stores and restaurants. Lastly, TCLT is well positioned to take advantage of the numerous west side beaches as well as the luxury Ko Olina resort area, which offers shopping, dining, and beach access available to the public. Commute distance to local military bases are: USCG Barbers Point (6 miles), Schofield Barracks/Wheeler Army Airfield (14 miles), Joint-Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (15 miles).



AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Contact Property manager, McKay for showings and details 808-670-3855