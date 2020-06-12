All apartments in Ewa Gentry
91-2037 Luahoana Street

91-2037 Luahoana Street · (808) 221-8904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-2037 Luahoana Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 91-2037 Luahoana Street · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
91-2037 Luahoana Street Available 06/15/20 Updated 4/2.5 in Ewa by Gentry Terrazza - $2750 - Convenient and clean 4+2.5 in the Ewa by Gentry Terrazza community in Ewa Beach. This modern home includes 1,390 square feet of indoor centrally air-conditioned living space, in addition to a paved lanai. Master bedroom features his and her sinks, and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms feature ceiling fans and large closets. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Wall to wall carpet throughout upstairs, laminate and tile flooring downstairs. Fully enclosed backyard is landscaped. Enclosed two-car garage includes storage upgrades. One-sided street has small park areas on both sides. Association includes pool and playground areas. Small/medium dog may be considered, will require reference and deposit. No smoking. Showing by appointment only.

TERMS: $2750 per month, $2750 security deposit. Water included. One year lease requirement. Sorry, no vouchers/Section 8. For showing, contact Kasandra Shriver (RB-22606): 808.221.8904 or kasandra@kasandrashriver.com.

(RLNE2258437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

