91-2037 Luahoana Street Available 06/15/20 Updated 4/2.5 in Ewa by Gentry Terrazza - $2750 - Convenient and clean 4+2.5 in the Ewa by Gentry Terrazza community in Ewa Beach. This modern home includes 1,390 square feet of indoor centrally air-conditioned living space, in addition to a paved lanai. Master bedroom features his and her sinks, and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms feature ceiling fans and large closets. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Wall to wall carpet throughout upstairs, laminate and tile flooring downstairs. Fully enclosed backyard is landscaped. Enclosed two-car garage includes storage upgrades. One-sided street has small park areas on both sides. Association includes pool and playground areas. Small/medium dog may be considered, will require reference and deposit. No smoking. Showing by appointment only.



TERMS: $2750 per month, $2750 security deposit. Water included. One year lease requirement. Sorry, no vouchers/Section 8. For showing, contact Kasandra Shriver (RB-22606): 808.221.8904 or kasandra@kasandrashriver.com.



