Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:42 AM

91-1203 Kuano'o Street

91-1203 Kuanoo Street · (808) 593-9776
Location

91-1203 Kuanoo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3900 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920

91-1203 Kuanoo Street
Ewa Beach, HI 96706

4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered porch

Direct view of the Hawaii Prince Golf Course and water feature view. Fully fenced, and landscaped yard.

SS appliances, island and kitchen counters with granite. 2 full sized lanais with Golf Course view - great for entertaining your family and friends.

Furnished w/ refrig/freezer, range/oven, washer, dryer, central a/c system throughout the house, solar, however no pv)

Rent does not include utilities. Tenant pay for all utilities and services: electricity, water, sewer, telephone, internet, gas, yard service, etc.

This is a non-smoking property.

No pets allowed.

Thank you for viewing this home rental listing.

Please call our office to schedule a showing, or ask about other properties we have available now.

Office Hours
Monday-Friday 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

RB-17025
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97920
Property Id 97920

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5717877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1203 Kuano'o Street have any available units?
91-1203 Kuano'o Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1203 Kuano'o Street have?
Some of 91-1203 Kuano'o Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1203 Kuano'o Street currently offering any rent specials?
91-1203 Kuano'o Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1203 Kuano'o Street pet-friendly?
No, 91-1203 Kuano'o Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-1203 Kuano'o Street offer parking?
Yes, 91-1203 Kuano'o Street does offer parking.
Does 91-1203 Kuano'o Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1203 Kuano'o Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1203 Kuano'o Street have a pool?
No, 91-1203 Kuano'o Street does not have a pool.
Does 91-1203 Kuano'o Street have accessible units?
No, 91-1203 Kuano'o Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1203 Kuano'o Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1203 Kuano'o Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1203 Kuano'o Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1203 Kuano'o Street has units with air conditioning.
