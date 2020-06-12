91-1203 Kuano'o Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage internet access

4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920



91-1203 Kuanoo Street

Ewa Beach, HI 96706



4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered porch



Direct view of the Hawaii Prince Golf Course and water feature view. Fully fenced, and landscaped yard.



SS appliances, island and kitchen counters with granite. 2 full sized lanais with Golf Course view - great for entertaining your family and friends.



Furnished w/ refrig/freezer, range/oven, washer, dryer, central a/c system throughout the house, solar, however no pv)



Rent does not include utilities. Tenant pay for all utilities and services: electricity, water, sewer, telephone, internet, gas, yard service, etc.



This is a non-smoking property.



No pets allowed.



Office Hours

Monday-Friday 9:00 am-5:00 pm.



RB-17025

