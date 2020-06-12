91-1203 Kuano'o Street

Amenities
4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920
91-1203 Kuanoo Street
Ewa Beach, HI 96706
4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered porch
Direct view of the Hawaii Prince Golf Course and water feature view. Fully fenced, and landscaped yard.
SS appliances, island and kitchen counters with granite. 2 full sized lanais with Golf Course view - great for entertaining your family and friends.
Furnished w/ refrig/freezer, range/oven, washer, dryer, central a/c system throughout the house, solar, however no pv)
Rent does not include utilities. Tenant pay for all utilities and services: electricity, water, sewer, telephone, internet, gas, yard service, etc.
This is a non-smoking property.
No pets allowed.
