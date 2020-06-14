All apartments in Ewa Gentry
91-1119 Puamaeole Street

91-1119 Puamaeole Street · No Longer Available
Location

91-1119 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Immaculate, upstairs, end unit with open lanai. Nicely upgraded w/carpet throughout. New AC and ceiling fans in both bedrooms and in living/dining area. NO PETS / NO SMOKING. Complex has pool, cabana, on-site manager. One covered stall, on open stall. Upstairs end unit. Sec. Screen Door. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants.
Tenant pays own elec, gas, cable, internet and phone. Water/sewer/trash included.
For Showings and more information please call the property manager Bobbie Sawai at 808-864-1563

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1119 Puamaeole Street have any available units?
91-1119 Puamaeole Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ewa Gentry, HI.
What amenities does 91-1119 Puamaeole Street have?
Some of 91-1119 Puamaeole Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1119 Puamaeole Street currently offering any rent specials?
91-1119 Puamaeole Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1119 Puamaeole Street pet-friendly?
No, 91-1119 Puamaeole Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-1119 Puamaeole Street offer parking?
Yes, 91-1119 Puamaeole Street does offer parking.
Does 91-1119 Puamaeole Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1119 Puamaeole Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1119 Puamaeole Street have a pool?
Yes, 91-1119 Puamaeole Street has a pool.
Does 91-1119 Puamaeole Street have accessible units?
No, 91-1119 Puamaeole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1119 Puamaeole Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1119 Puamaeole Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1119 Puamaeole Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1119 Puamaeole Street has units with air conditioning.
