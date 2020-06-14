91-1119 Puamaeole Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

Immaculate, upstairs, end unit with open lanai. Nicely upgraded w/carpet throughout. New AC and ceiling fans in both bedrooms and in living/dining area. NO PETS / NO SMOKING. Complex has pool, cabana, on-site manager. One covered stall, on open stall. Upstairs end unit. Sec. Screen Door. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants.

Tenant pays own elec, gas, cable, internet and phone. Water/sewer/trash included.

For Showings and more information please call the property manager Bobbie Sawai at 808-864-1563