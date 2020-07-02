All apartments in Ewa Gentry
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

91-1066 Leleoi Street

91-1066 Leleoi Street · (808) 488-0771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-1066 Leleoi Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1081 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Complex is located across Holomua E/S. Nr Bus Line & Gentry Rec Ctr, Hawaii Prince & Coral Creek Golf Course, Safeway, CVS/Longs, Foodland, City Mill, Ross Dress for Less, Doctors Clinic. Carpet flooring on all bedrooms and hallway, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, re-glazed bathtub in the master bedroom. Energy efficient double pane sliding door and windows of the bedroom above the garage. Few mins drive to City of Kapolei, West Oahu College, Kroc Ctr, future rail station. Yard service is included. Text Nelson L. Sales (R) 808- 781-5432 or nelson8087815432@yahoo.com for showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1066 Leleoi Street have any available units?
91-1066 Leleoi Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1066 Leleoi Street have?
Some of 91-1066 Leleoi Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1066 Leleoi Street currently offering any rent specials?
91-1066 Leleoi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1066 Leleoi Street pet-friendly?
No, 91-1066 Leleoi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-1066 Leleoi Street offer parking?
Yes, 91-1066 Leleoi Street offers parking.
Does 91-1066 Leleoi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1066 Leleoi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1066 Leleoi Street have a pool?
No, 91-1066 Leleoi Street does not have a pool.
Does 91-1066 Leleoi Street have accessible units?
No, 91-1066 Leleoi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1066 Leleoi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1066 Leleoi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1066 Leleoi Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-1066 Leleoi Street does not have units with air conditioning.
