91-1066 Leleoi Street

Amenities

Complex is located across Holomua E/S. Nr Bus Line & Gentry Rec Ctr, Hawaii Prince & Coral Creek Golf Course, Safeway, CVS/Longs, Foodland, City Mill, Ross Dress for Less, Doctors Clinic. Carpet flooring on all bedrooms and hallway, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, re-glazed bathtub in the master bedroom. Energy efficient double pane sliding door and windows of the bedroom above the garage. Few mins drive to City of Kapolei, West Oahu College, Kroc Ctr, future rail station. Yard service is included. Text Nelson L. Sales (R) 808- 781-5432 or nelson8087815432@yahoo.com for showing appointment.