91-1064 Komoaina St.

4/3 SF Home in Ewa Beach - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015
Single Family Home in Terrazzo subdivision HUGE 1500 sq ft and parking for 4 cars. This home features corian counters, wood floors, large master, full size washer and dryer,fenced yard, and on a cul de sac.
Property will be available from July 1st.
LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit and Background Check Required
HI Pacific Property Management LLC
Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
