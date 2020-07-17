91-1064 Komoaina St.

Amenities

4/3 SF Home in Ewa Beach - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



Single Family Home in Terrazzo subdivision HUGE 1500 sq ft and parking for 4 cars. This home features corian counters, wood floors, large master, full size washer and dryer,fenced yard, and on a cul de sac.

Property will be available from July 1st.



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit and Background Check Required



HI Pacific Property Management LLC

Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



