Home
/
Ewa Gentry, HI
/
91-1064 Komoaina St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

91-1064 Komoaina St.

91-1064 Komoaina Street · No Longer Available
Location

91-1064 Komoaina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
4/3 SF Home in Ewa Beach - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

Single Family Home in Terrazzo subdivision HUGE 1500 sq ft and parking for 4 cars. This home features corian counters, wood floors, large master, full size washer and dryer,fenced yard, and on a cul de sac.
Property will be available from July 1st.

LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit and Background Check Required

HI Pacific Property Management LLC
Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

(RLNE5881528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1064 Komoaina St. have any available units?
91-1064 Komoaina St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ewa Gentry, HI.
Is 91-1064 Komoaina St. currently offering any rent specials?
91-1064 Komoaina St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1064 Komoaina St. pet-friendly?
No, 91-1064 Komoaina St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-1064 Komoaina St. offer parking?
Yes, 91-1064 Komoaina St. offers parking.
Does 91-1064 Komoaina St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1064 Komoaina St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1064 Komoaina St. have a pool?
No, 91-1064 Komoaina St. does not have a pool.
Does 91-1064 Komoaina St. have accessible units?
No, 91-1064 Komoaina St. does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1064 Komoaina St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1064 Komoaina St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1064 Komoaina St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-1064 Komoaina St. does not have units with air conditioning.
