Ewa Beach - Pohakupuna Rd - Plantation Style home with 2 bedrooms 1 bath. This unit just renovated!! Spacious and open kitchen with new cabinets, new vinyl plank flooring, new paint, New refrigerator and oven. Outside Washer/dryer hookups. Window AC and ceiling fans. Private gated yard. Close to beach access. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No smoking. No pets. Long term lease, 1 year. On-line application and credit check $25/adult required.



(RLNE4052373)