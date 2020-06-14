/
1 bedroom apartments
101 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
500 Lunalilo Home Rd
500 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
832 sqft
Esplanade - 1/1/1 $2300 - Beautifully updated with new carpet, paint, laminate flooring, ceiling fan, AC and window coverings. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5653321)
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4540 Malia Street
4540 Malia Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
660 sqft
LARGE-BRIGHT-CLEAN-BREEZY - Lower Level in PRIVATE HOME
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E
555 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1019 sqft
Commodore 1 bdm/1 ba with 2 Pkg and wonderful amenities - Welcome home to this spacious 1 bedroom unit at Commodore in Hawaii Kai. Enjoy the extra large living room with pretty tree top views.
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
807 Kaluanui Road
807 Kaluanui Road, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
Hawaii Kai-Lower Mariner's Ridge-Utilities Included-brand new (built 2018/2019) spacious (800 sq ft) upstairs apartment built above single family home garage and over lanai-floorplan a studio layout but very open and large as a town 2 bedroom-full
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
664 Papahehi Place
664 Papahehi Place, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
1bed/1bath/1open parking, around 600 square feet in very quiet Kuliouou Valley hill side, close to Hawaii Kai all the shopping, beach, schools. One month rental as security deposit needed.
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Mccully - Moiliili
2 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,665
428 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
629 Piikoi St. Apt. H
629 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
300 sqft
Newly Renovated Ala Moana-Kakaako Apt.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1313 Rycroft St. Unit F
1313 Rycroft Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
550 sqft
1BR/1BA Apartment Ala Moana- 1 parking available - Available immediately! CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS @ (808) 383-6570 AS A SAFETY PRECAUSTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
1729 Malanai St.
1729 Malanai Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1 Bed/ 1 Bath - AVAILABLE NOW! - Tenant pays electricity Rent includes water and sewer On site washing machine (RLNE5844307)
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2455 Pacific Heights Rd F
2455 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
560 sqft
Unit F Available 07/01/20 STUNNING modern house in Pacific Heights - Property Id: 270210 Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees.
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1370 Akamai Street Studio
1370 Akamai Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
300 sqft
Unit Studio Available 06/15/20 Kailua Spacious Studio - Property Id: 103472 Studio own entrance/New Carpet Available NOW Lease 6 months or 1 year All utilities included Back door with patio and picnic
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3138 Waialae Avenue
3138 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$900
Off Campus housing - Property Id: 274776 Private clean, & quiet studio room to occupy; bathroom to share with house guests. Kitchen and laundry are on site.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
909 KAPIOLANI #2906 909 KAPIOLANI BLVD #2906
909 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,400
603 sqft
1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani Available Mid May! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available mid May! Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!! Unit comes with one
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
818 S. King St. #607
818 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
632 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
711 Palani Avenue #A-1
711 Palani Ave, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
400 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath at 711 Palani AVE - 711 Palani Avenue - Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with full kitchen, and 1 parking stall.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1548 Liholiho Street #304
1548 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
565 sqft
Must See 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Apartment...Available Now!!! - Partially furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking unit in Makiki. It is close proximity to Punahou School, Makiki District Park and the bus line.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1436 Kewalo St. 303
1436 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
454 sqft
Clean, one bedroom condo in Makiki - Covered parking - Clean and conveniently located in Makiki, Easy access to the freeway. One bedroom, one bath, one covered assigned parking stall. Comes with refrigerator, range, and AC in the living room.
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2529-1 Pali Hwy
2529 Pali Hwy, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
2529-1 Pali Hwy Available 06/15/20 Nuuanu Studio Full Kitchen & Bath - Available now. Nice & cozy fully furnished studio in the heart of Nuuanu. Full kitchen & bath. Approx, 400 Sqft. 1 Parking Stall.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1448 Young St. #304
1448 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
428 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Newly Renovated) - Rarely available and a great location! Make your way down Kalakaua Ave to enjoy Waikiki or go down Keeaumoku St and you will find Ala Moana Center.
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905
500 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
528 sqft
Fantastic location - Gorgeous views overlooking park, Ala Wai Canal. Fantastic mountain breezes, walk to Waikiki, close to Ala Moana Mall, minutes to HI entry.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1122 Elm St. Unit 401
1122 Elm Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
479 sqft
1br/1ba/1pkg Apartment near Ala Moana (HIPPM) (Honolulu) - Available for immediate occupancy! Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
