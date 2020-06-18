All apartments in East Honolulu
119 Niuiki Circle.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

119 Niuiki Circle

119 Niuiki Circle · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI 96821
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 119 Niuiki Circle · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Tropical Home w/Pool, Yard, Outdoor Lanai for Entertaining, & A/C. Hale Niuiki - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

High Class Luxury 

E komo mai (welcome) to Hale Niuiki! The home’s expansive open floor plan seamlessly connects the living and dining spaces to the newly-remodeled kitchen, allowing large groups endless options for spending time together. Stone floors, elegant wood-beam ceilings, and modern furnishings provide a backdrop of comfortable luxury for your Hawaiian retreat.

Hale Niuiki features two master bedrooms, each of which has a king bed and opens to the back yard/pool area. A third bedroom is furnished with two full beds and two twin beds, while a fourth bedroom offers two more twins (which may be converted into a king at guests’ request). Each bedroom has its own bathroom, with one master bath boasting a large walk-in shower and soaking tub.
 
Hale Niuiki’s outdoor amenities include a spacious pool and lanai area, lounge chairs for sunbathing, and a hammock hanging in the shade of two palm trees. A covered outdoor living room, covered outdoor dining area, and barbecue grill ensure that the whole group has a chance to enjoy the lovely island air. A nearby public ocean access also gives guests an opportunity to fish, launch kayaks, or try stand-up paddling.

Your Own Private Oasis

Ideally located on the southeast side of Oahu, Hale Niuiki is nestled into one of the island’s most coveted neighborhoods. Within a ten-minute drive, you’ll find world-renowned snorkeling at Hanauma Bay, a beautiful view of Diamond Head from China Wall, and numerous hikes (including Hanauma Rock and the Koko Head stairs), as well as conveniences such as a Costco. Nearby Koko Marina Center also offers easy access to water sports, restaurants, boutiques, and a movie theater. Venture slightly farther east to enjoy the white sandy beaches of Kailua and Lanikai, additional dining and shopping options in Kailua town, or a kayak adventure to the Na Mokulua islets. Just a short drive west takes you to the excitement of historic Waikiki. 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS!
2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.
3. Standard occupancy for this is 10 guests with a max occupancy of 12 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.
4. TA-098-797-7728-01
5. Split AC in the Master, Twin room, and main living area. Window AC is in the second master. Bunk bedroom has no AC.

Max Included Electric Charge: $500

*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 119 Niuiki Circle have any available units?
119 Niuiki Circle has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Niuiki Circle have?
Some of 119 Niuiki Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Niuiki Circle currently offering any rent specials?
119 Niuiki Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Niuiki Circle pet-friendly?
No, 119 Niuiki Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 119 Niuiki Circle offer parking?
No, 119 Niuiki Circle does not offer parking.
Does 119 Niuiki Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Niuiki Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Niuiki Circle have a pool?
Yes, 119 Niuiki Circle has a pool.
Does 119 Niuiki Circle have accessible units?
No, 119 Niuiki Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Niuiki Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Niuiki Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Niuiki Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 Niuiki Circle has units with air conditioning.

