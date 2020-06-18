119 Niuiki Circle.

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill internet access media room

Tropical Home w/Pool, Yard, Outdoor Lanai for Entertaining, & A/C. Hale Niuiki - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



High Class Luxury



E komo mai (welcome) to Hale Niuiki! The home’s expansive open floor plan seamlessly connects the living and dining spaces to the newly-remodeled kitchen, allowing large groups endless options for spending time together. Stone floors, elegant wood-beam ceilings, and modern furnishings provide a backdrop of comfortable luxury for your Hawaiian retreat.



Hale Niuiki features two master bedrooms, each of which has a king bed and opens to the back yard/pool area. A third bedroom is furnished with two full beds and two twin beds, while a fourth bedroom offers two more twins (which may be converted into a king at guests’ request). Each bedroom has its own bathroom, with one master bath boasting a large walk-in shower and soaking tub.



Hale Niuiki’s outdoor amenities include a spacious pool and lanai area, lounge chairs for sunbathing, and a hammock hanging in the shade of two palm trees. A covered outdoor living room, covered outdoor dining area, and barbecue grill ensure that the whole group has a chance to enjoy the lovely island air. A nearby public ocean access also gives guests an opportunity to fish, launch kayaks, or try stand-up paddling.



Your Own Private Oasis



Ideally located on the southeast side of Oahu, Hale Niuiki is nestled into one of the island’s most coveted neighborhoods. Within a ten-minute drive, you’ll find world-renowned snorkeling at Hanauma Bay, a beautiful view of Diamond Head from China Wall, and numerous hikes (including Hanauma Rock and the Koko Head stairs), as well as conveniences such as a Costco. Nearby Koko Marina Center also offers easy access to water sports, restaurants, boutiques, and a movie theater. Venture slightly farther east to enjoy the white sandy beaches of Kailua and Lanikai, additional dining and shopping options in Kailua town, or a kayak adventure to the Na Mokulua islets. Just a short drive west takes you to the excitement of historic Waikiki.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:

1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS!

2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.

3. Standard occupancy for this is 10 guests with a max occupancy of 12 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

4. TA-098-797-7728-01

5. Split AC in the Master, Twin room, and main living area. Window AC is in the second master. Bunk bedroom has no AC.



Max Included Electric Charge: $500



*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5843768)