16-2068 Puhala Drive

Amenities
**This unit is available if you see this ad**
This large single family home is located in a peaceful neighborhood that meets all the needs of a family. About .5 miles from Highway 130 for commuting to and from Hilo and/or Pahoa town.
Take less than a five-minute drive to the Ainaloa Park and Makuu Market. Enjoy the hidden backyard, where children and pets can safely play. Pets accepted upon management approval (A non-refundable pet fee of $300.00 is required per pet). All bedrooms include ceiling fans. The living room has vaulted ceilings and carpeting throughout the home for your comfort.
Section 8 voucher holders are welcomed!
Details of this home:
- Single family home
- Gravel driveway
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Private back yard
- Ceiling fans throughout the home
- Washer/dryer hookups in rear of home
Lease terms, application, and fees:
-One year lease
- $48 per adult in household
- $20 for current section 8 voucher holders
- $300 pet fee per pet
- $1,850.00 per month includes GE tax
- $1,850.00 Security deposit is due upon lease execution.
If you are interested in more information please contact us.
Please click on the link below to complete your application:
https://local.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
You may also visit our website:
www.locallocalhomes.com
Contact:
Local Local Homes, LLC
16-566 Keaau- Pahoa Road, Suite 188
Keaau, HI 96749
Phone: (808) 498-0515
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY