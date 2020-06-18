16-2068 Puhala Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

**This unit is available if you see this ad**



This large single family home is located in a peaceful neighborhood that meets all the needs of a family. About .5 miles from Highway 130 for commuting to and from Hilo and/or Pahoa town.



Take less than a five-minute drive to the Ainaloa Park and Makuu Market. Enjoy the hidden backyard, where children and pets can safely play. Pets accepted upon management approval (A non-refundable pet fee of $300.00 is required per pet). All bedrooms include ceiling fans. The living room has vaulted ceilings and carpeting throughout the home for your comfort.



Section 8 voucher holders are welcomed!



Details of this home:



- Single family home

- Gravel driveway

- Four bedrooms

- Two bathrooms

- Private back yard

- Ceiling fans throughout the home

- Washer/dryer hookups in rear of home



Lease terms, application, and fees:



-One year lease

- $48 per adult in household

- $20 for current section 8 voucher holders

- $300 pet fee per pet

- $1,850.00 per month includes GE tax

- $1,850.00 Security deposit is due upon lease execution.



If you are interested in more information please contact us.



Please click on the link below to complete your application:

https://local.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



You may also visit our website:

www.locallocalhomes.com



Contact:



Local Local Homes, LLC

16-566 Keaau- Pahoa Road, Suite 188

Keaau, HI 96749

Phone: (808) 498-0515



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY