Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

16-2068 Puhala Drive

16-2068 Puhala Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16-2068 Puhala Drive, Ainaloa, HI 96778
Waikahekaheiki Ahupua`a

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
**This unit is available if you see this ad**

This large single family home is located in a peaceful neighborhood that meets all the needs of a family. About .5 miles from Highway 130 for commuting to and from Hilo and/or Pahoa town.

Take less than a five-minute drive to the Ainaloa Park and Makuu Market. Enjoy the hidden backyard, where children and pets can safely play. Pets accepted upon management approval (A non-refundable pet fee of $300.00 is required per pet). All bedrooms include ceiling fans. The living room has vaulted ceilings and carpeting throughout the home for your comfort.

Section 8 voucher holders are welcomed!

Details of this home:

- Single family home
- Gravel driveway
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Private back yard
- Ceiling fans throughout the home
- Washer/dryer hookups in rear of home

Lease terms, application, and fees:

-One year lease
- $48 per adult in household
- $20 for current section 8 voucher holders
- $300 pet fee per pet
- $1,850.00 per month includes GE tax
- $1,850.00 Security deposit is due upon lease execution.

If you are interested in more information please contact us.

Please click on the link below to complete your application:
https://local.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

You may also visit our website:
www.locallocalhomes.com

Contact:

Local Local Homes, LLC
16-566 Keaau- Pahoa Road, Suite 188
Keaau, HI 96749
Phone: (808) 498-0515

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

