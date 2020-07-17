99-556 Hoio Street

Amenities

Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom

2 bath

1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well)



Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school). The kitchen and bathrooms have been redone with new cabinets and solid surface countertops. New flooring was laid down in the majority of the home, new paint as well. The owner is allowing a small pet with approval and references.



This rental is a duplex, there is a studio connected to the right side of the home, they have a separate entry but the garage is shared.



1 year lease.



Utilities included: Electricity, water, sewer, and trash.



Appliances included: Refrigerator, Range, Washer, Dryer, Split AC, Window AC



If you have any questions or would like to set up a showing please call (808)591-1163



Komo Mai Asset Management (RB-7107)



(RLNE5908952)