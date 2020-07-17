All apartments in Aiea
99-556 Hoio Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

99-556 Hoio Street

99-556 Hoio Street · (808) 591-1163
Location

99-556 Hoio Street, Aiea, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 99-556 Hoio Street · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom
2 bath
1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well)

Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school). The kitchen and bathrooms have been redone with new cabinets and solid surface countertops. New flooring was laid down in the majority of the home, new paint as well. The owner is allowing a small pet with approval and references.

This rental is a duplex, there is a studio connected to the right side of the home, they have a separate entry but the garage is shared.

1 year lease.

Utilities included: Electricity, water, sewer, and trash.

Appliances included: Refrigerator, Range, Washer, Dryer, Split AC, Window AC

If you have any questions or would like to set up a showing please call (808)591-1163

Komo Mai Asset Management (RB-7107)

(RLNE5908952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

