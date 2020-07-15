All apartments in Ahuimanu
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603

47-316C Hui Iwa St · (808) 792-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47-316C Hui Iwa St, Ahuimanu, HI 96744
Kahaluu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Pet Friendly: 3-bed, 2-bath Town home in Temple Valley avail now! - Now available for rent at Temple Valley's popular Hokuloa complex-3-bed, 2-bath unit is beautifully maintained and features an attached garage, a designated laundry space, private courtyard, large bedrooms, and so much more. Residents will have exclusive access to an abundance of amenities including a pool, sauna, tennis courts, and BBQ area. Property is move in ready! Application fee of $25.00. Renter's insurance required. No smoking. Pets-OK, subject to owner's approval.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2442757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 have any available units?
47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 have?
Some of 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 currently offering any rent specials?
47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 pet-friendly?
Yes, 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 is pet friendly.
Does 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 offer parking?
Yes, 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 offers parking.
Does 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 have a pool?
Yes, 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 has a pool.
Does 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 have accessible units?
No, 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 does not have accessible units.
Does 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 have units with air conditioning?
No, 47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603 does not have units with air conditioning.
