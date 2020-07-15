47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603

Amenities
Pet Friendly: 3-bed, 2-bath Town home in Temple Valley avail now! - Now available for rent at Temple Valley's popular Hokuloa complex-3-bed, 2-bath unit is beautifully maintained and features an attached garage, a designated laundry space, private courtyard, large bedrooms, and so much more. Residents will have exclusive access to an abundance of amenities including a pool, sauna, tennis courts, and BBQ area. Property is move in ready! Application fee of $25.00. Renter's insurance required. No smoking. Pets-OK, subject to owner's approval.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2442757)