2 bed 2 bath apartments
57 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Whitemarsh Island, GA
2301 Walden Park Drive
2301 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1314 sqft
2301 Walden Park Drive in located in the gated community of Mercer Point on Whitemarsh Island. 3rd floor unit, 1325 Sqf. 2 bedroom and and 2 full baths, Rare unit with bonus sunroof.
Results within 1 mile of Whitemarsh Island
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Whitemarsh Island
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
898 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Downtown Savannah
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Oakdale
6803 Waters Ave Home B
6803 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$735
788 sqft
Two Bedroom Mobile Home Near Waters & Eisenhower - Two bedroom mobile home with breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and covered carport Water, trash, and lot rent included Gas and electric Security deposit equal to rent 6 month leases available Pets
Skyland Terrace - Greenway Park - Grove Park
459 Mall Blvd Apt 26
459 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
459 Mall Blvd, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Galley kitchen with breakfast area, Living room/Living with tile floors and sliding doors to patio, Master bedroom, has sitting room/office attached. Pool and Tennis privileges included. $1200 per month.
Metropolitan
2228 Whitaker Street
2228 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Large two or three bedroom unit, about 1300 square feet, (with space for a separate office too!) with original hardwood floors, two decorative fireplaces, spacious rooms, 1 1/2 baths, great outdoor space, and exceptionally convenient location to
Eastside
614 E Duffy Street
614 East Duffy Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
817 sqft
Fabulous 2BR, 2BA Downtown condo! Single story cottage-style condo community with easy access! Urban chic decor' with corrugated steel inlaid in tray ceilings in both bedrooms! Full Sized Washer and Dryer included in the Rent! Off street
Victorian District-West
105 W Duffy Street
105 West Duffy Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1863 sqft
FABULOUS Historic Downtown Savannah Location - only 1 block from Forsyth Park! First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Apartment! Victorian Era building with beautiful Architecture and Gothic Stained Glass Windows in the Living Room.
Eastside
763 E Duffy Street
763 East Duffy Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
2096 sqft
764 E Duffy St Savannah, GA 31401 Fantastic downtown location! Convenient to SCAD buildings, shopping and restaurants.
Downtown Savannah
312 E Liberty Street
312 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1012 sqft
Enjoy Savannah's Historic District and Experience Southern lifestyle living at its finest. Open to 6 Month + Lease. This gorgeous historic furnished condo apartment in the heart of Savannah's historic district.
Downtown Savannah
101 W Oglethorpe Avenue
101 W Oglethorpe Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1048 sqft
Very elegant executive condo in the Savannah Landmark Historic district. The top floor unit with tall windows is light-filled and airy with two en-suite bedrooms. Secure building with call screening at front door and secure bike rack area.
Downtown Savannah
101 Barnard Street
101 Barnard Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1516 sqft
Sophisticated urban space located right in the heart of the city - moments away from fantastic restaurants, museums, shopping, entertainment, SCAD, and Telfair Square.
Kayton - Frazier
555 E Berrien Street
555 Berrien Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1312 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 555 E Berrien Street in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kayton - Frazier
528 Selma Street
528 Selma Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1189 sqft
Trendy, Modern, Unique. This ground level 2 bed, 2 bath home offers a spacious, open concept with ample living space and fully equipped kitchen complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar.
Downtown Savannah
546 E Congress Street
546 East Congress Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1260 sqft
This two bedroom, two and a half bath rental home puts you just a block away from River St and steps to Broughton. Off-street parking space included! The property comes fully furnished with all the comforts of home.
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
602 E 49th Street
602 East 49th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 602 E 49th Street in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
