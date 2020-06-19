All apartments in Walker County
147 Canyon Villa Rd
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

147 Canyon Villa Rd

147 Canyon Villa Rd · (423) 794-7592
Location

147 Canyon Villa Rd, Walker County, GA 30738

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2429 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
McLemore Villa, unfurnished with numerous upgrades. Granite throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless appliances. Hardwood floors and Mexican tiles. $60,000 worth of upgrades and it shows. End unit with master on the main with huge closet and jetted tub, double sinks and separate shower. The two bedrooms upstairs have their own full bathroom and huge closets. Very private backyard with deer and turkeys as your daily visitors. Added covered deck in the back is a wonderful and comfortable entertainment area. Two car attached garage. Now for information on McLemore!! A gated Lookout Mountain community just 35 minutes from downtown Chattanooga offering, zero entry swimming, soft tennis courts, fishing ponds, workout area, hiking trails, pavilion and walk up casual snack bar Golf is an option with a one time transfer fee. Currently a clubhouse with restaurant and bar is under construction and a Hilton Curio Collection 280 room hotel is in the works. This is in the Fairyland elementary school system, a Georgia award winning school system. Come visit McLemore to see all there is for you and your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Canyon Villa Rd have any available units?
147 Canyon Villa Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 Canyon Villa Rd have?
Some of 147 Canyon Villa Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Canyon Villa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
147 Canyon Villa Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Canyon Villa Rd pet-friendly?
No, 147 Canyon Villa Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker County.
Does 147 Canyon Villa Rd offer parking?
Yes, 147 Canyon Villa Rd offers parking.
Does 147 Canyon Villa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Canyon Villa Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Canyon Villa Rd have a pool?
No, 147 Canyon Villa Rd does not have a pool.
Does 147 Canyon Villa Rd have accessible units?
No, 147 Canyon Villa Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Canyon Villa Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Canyon Villa Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Canyon Villa Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Canyon Villa Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
