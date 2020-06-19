147 Canyon Villa Rd

Amenities

McLemore Villa, unfurnished with numerous upgrades. Granite throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless appliances. Hardwood floors and Mexican tiles. $60,000 worth of upgrades and it shows. End unit with master on the main with huge closet and jetted tub, double sinks and separate shower. The two bedrooms upstairs have their own full bathroom and huge closets. Very private backyard with deer and turkeys as your daily visitors. Added covered deck in the back is a wonderful and comfortable entertainment area. Two car attached garage. Now for information on McLemore!! A gated Lookout Mountain community just 35 minutes from downtown Chattanooga offering, zero entry swimming, soft tennis courts, fishing ponds, workout area, hiking trails, pavilion and walk up casual snack bar Golf is an option with a one time transfer fee. Currently a clubhouse with restaurant and bar is under construction and a Hilton Curio Collection 280 room hotel is in the works. This is in the Fairyland elementary school system, a Georgia award winning school system. Come visit McLemore to see all there is for you and your family.