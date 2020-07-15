All apartments in Valdosta
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield

345 Brookfield Road · (229) 333-0768
Location

345 Brookfield Road, Valdosta, GA 31602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield · Avail. Aug 14

$750

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1139 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield Available 08/14/20 CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house!!! - CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house close to everything! Neutral colors and ceiling fans throughout. Spacious bedrooms each have walk in closets and private bathrooms. GREAT Value for your budget; rent includes lawn care! 7 mi to MAFB, 2 mi to VSU

Available to Move-In 8/14/2020

Check out key at our office on or After 8/7/2020
Mon-Thu:9am-4pm, Fri:9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number.

Apply Online today! www.movetovaldosta.com

(RLNE5891264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield have any available units?
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Valdosta Rent Report.
Is 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield currently offering any rent specials?
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield is pet friendly.
Does 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield offer parking?
No, 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield does not offer parking.
Does 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield have a pool?
No, 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield does not have a pool.
Does 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield have accessible units?
No, 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield does not have units with air conditioning.
