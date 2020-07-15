Amenities

345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield Available 08/14/20 CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house!!! - CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house close to everything! Neutral colors and ceiling fans throughout. Spacious bedrooms each have walk in closets and private bathrooms. GREAT Value for your budget; rent includes lawn care! 7 mi to MAFB, 2 mi to VSU



Available to Move-In 8/14/2020



Check out key at our office on or After 8/7/2020

Mon-Thu:9am-4pm, Fri:9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number.



Apply Online today! www.movetovaldosta.com



