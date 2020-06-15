All apartments in Valdosta
1703 Norman Dr - D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1703 Norman Dr - D

1703 Norman Dr · (229) 259-0626
Location

1703 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA 31601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,516

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1300 sf retail located in 7,800 sf, six unit retail center adjacent to Best Buy on the corner of St Augustine Rd (24,000 ADTC) and Norman Drive (13,500 ADTC). Located 1/2 mile from I-75 Exit 18 in the high traffic Valdosta Mall Area. Frontage on St Augustine Rd, and cross access with Promenade Plaza & Sonny's Bar-B for access to Norman Drive . Promenade Plaza is Anchored by Best Buy, Books-A-Million, and Shoe Carnival. Existing tenants in center are Jackson Hewitt, Cricket Wireless and Luxury Nails Salon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Norman Dr - D have any available units?
1703 Norman Dr - D has a unit available for $1,516 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Valdosta Rent Report.
Is 1703 Norman Dr - D currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Norman Dr - D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Norman Dr - D pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Norman Dr - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valdosta.
Does 1703 Norman Dr - D offer parking?
No, 1703 Norman Dr - D does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Norman Dr - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Norman Dr - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Norman Dr - D have a pool?
No, 1703 Norman Dr - D does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Norman Dr - D have accessible units?
No, 1703 Norman Dr - D does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Norman Dr - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Norman Dr - D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Norman Dr - D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 Norman Dr - D does not have units with air conditioning.
