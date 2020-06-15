1703 Norman Dr - D

Amenities

1300 sf retail located in 7,800 sf, six unit retail center adjacent to Best Buy on the corner of St Augustine Rd (24,000 ADTC) and Norman Drive (13,500 ADTC). Located 1/2 mile from I-75 Exit 18 in the high traffic Valdosta Mall Area. Frontage on St Augustine Rd, and cross access with Promenade Plaza & Sonny's Bar-B for access to Norman Drive . Promenade Plaza is Anchored by Best Buy, Books-A-Million, and Shoe Carnival. Existing tenants in center are Jackson Hewitt, Cricket Wireless and Luxury Nails Salon.