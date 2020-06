Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Like New! - Totally renovated spacious 3BD/2B in a great established Valdosta neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throught and new tile floors in the wet areas. New HVAC. All new windows, new roof, new appliances. This is a must see! Covered parking in a two car carport. Fenced back yard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2435548)