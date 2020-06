108 E ADAIR ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! - COMMERCIAL OFFICE: TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! BUILT IN 1900 IN THE HEART OF VALDOSTA. HAS LARGE VICTORIAN PORCH, TALL CEILINGS, ESTHETIC FIREPLACES, LIBRARY, CUSTOM BUILT FIXTURES, LARGE PAVED BACK LOT FOR PARKING, 3 BATHROOMS, 5 RMS, LIVING ROOM WITH ORIGINAL FIREPLACE, KITCHEN QUIPPED WITH ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES. SMALL EAT IN AREA RIGHT OFF OF KITCHEN WITH BOOTH STYLE SEAT INSTALLED. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE TALL, VAULTED CEILINGS AND ALL OF THE SOUTHERN CHARM THAT COMES WITH OLD HOMES. WITHIN 2497 SQ. FT.



**OWNER WILLING TO DO RENOVATIONS BASED ON BUSINESS NEEDS**



COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN DOWNTOWN VALDOSTA CLOSE TO THE COURTHOUSE. PLEASE DIRECT ALL INQUIRIES REGARDING EXPENSES TO OUR OFFICE.



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NONREFUNDABLE AND MUST BE TURNED IN WITH PROOF OF INCOME AND VALID ID TO BE LOOKED AT ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS



