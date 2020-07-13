/
apartments with pool
52 Apartments for rent in Tyrone, GA with pool
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 08/08/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on
1 Unit Available
107 Wynfield Drive
107 Wynfield Drive, Tyrone, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
5007 sqft
Exquisite brick home in a beautiful suburban swim and tennis community has it all - including hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, oversized family room, spacious master bedroom with separate sitting room, finished
Results within 1 mile of Tyrone
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 Unit Available
208 Briarleigh Dr
208 Briarleigh Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2704 sqft
Perfectly maintained and designed, the RANCH you have been looking for! Open floor plan features lovely transom/fan windows. Updated, bright and modern! Formal dining seats 12+.
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.
Results within 5 miles of Tyrone
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
26 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
7 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
100 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
1 Unit Available
161 Mulberry Ct
161 Mulberry Ct, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2475 sqft
This house is better than new and decorated like a model home! All furnishings remain, however, no use of unfinished basement. Perfect for corporate rental, or if you're building.
1 Unit Available
85 Cobblestone Crk
85 Cobblestone Creek, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1851 sqft
Furnished Peachtree City Condo with utilities included! Owner may consider short term. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths in excellent condition. Open floor plan, remodeled kitchen, newer flooring, two beautiful decks overlooking wooded backyard.
1 Unit Available
15 Abby Ct
15 Abby Ct, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2018 sqft
Fresh paint is currently underway. New pictures to come soon. Great Ranch floor plan with bonus room. Eat in kitchen with stepless level entry. Formal dining, large living room.
1 Unit Available
6354 Shannon Pkwy
6354 Shannon Pkwy, Union City, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home! Prime south atlanta location, fenced patio, minutes to both local movie studios, newly renovated, approx 1500 sqft, HOA controlled community, must see!
1 Unit Available
219 Independence Ln
219 Independence Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2865 sqft
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Available on 08/01/2020. Well maintained, brick front, 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City.
Results within 10 miles of Tyrone
2 Units Available
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene apartments near the White Oak Golf Club. Interstate 85 takes you to Atlanta for a night on the town. Enjoy walk-in closets and use of a well-equipped kitchen.
29 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
16 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
31 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,039
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
6 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
10 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
2 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$934
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1204 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
31 Units Available
Stillwood
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
49 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,224
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
32 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
