Troup County, GA
55 E Beasley
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

55 E Beasley

55 East Beasley Road · No Longer Available
Location

55 East Beasley Road, Troup County, GA 30241

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO EXPENSE SPARED!!! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with an additional bonus room! Brand new hardwood pattern floors, brand new kitchen cabinets/counter tops, updated light fixtures in the bathrooms, new roof, new HVAC system to keep your energy bill low and SO MUCH MORE! Call to schedule today, this one will not last!

NO SMOKING / NO PETS
CES / CMS / CHS
City of LaGrange Water
Diverse Power

Changing air filters on time is a required tenant responsibility. Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 90 days. You’ll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep.

By applying for eligible properties, Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly payment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5966053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 E Beasley have any available units?
55 E Beasley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Troup County, GA.
Is 55 E Beasley currently offering any rent specials?
55 E Beasley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 E Beasley pet-friendly?
No, 55 E Beasley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troup County.
Does 55 E Beasley offer parking?
No, 55 E Beasley does not offer parking.
Does 55 E Beasley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 E Beasley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 E Beasley have a pool?
No, 55 E Beasley does not have a pool.
Does 55 E Beasley have accessible units?
No, 55 E Beasley does not have accessible units.
Does 55 E Beasley have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 E Beasley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 E Beasley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 55 E Beasley has units with air conditioning.
