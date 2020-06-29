55 E Beasley

Amenities

NO EXPENSE SPARED!!! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with an additional bonus room! Brand new hardwood pattern floors, brand new kitchen cabinets/counter tops, updated light fixtures in the bathrooms, new roof, new HVAC system to keep your energy bill low and SO MUCH MORE! Call to schedule today, this one will not last!



NO SMOKING / NO PETS

CES / CMS / CHS

City of LaGrange Water

Diverse Power



Changing air filters on time is a required tenant responsibility. Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 90 days. You’ll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep.



By applying for eligible properties, Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly payment.



No Pets Allowed



