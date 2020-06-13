Apartment List
/
GA
/
thunderbolt
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Thunderbolt, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2810 Whatley Avenue
2810 Whatley Avenue, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
Located just a few blocks from the Intercoastal Waterway. Open floor plan, wrap around porch, bright white kitchen, luxurious master suite, metal roof, walk to schools, shopping, dining & fishing.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3231 Woodlawn Drive
3231 Woodlawn Drive, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3231 Woodlawn Drive in Thunderbolt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Thunderbolt
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Victory Heights
4 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
LaRoche Park - Springhill - Daffin Heights
1 Unit Available
2374 Pinetree Road
2374 Pinetree Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
Renovated Cute & Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fenced in yard! Cute in closed screen porch with washer and dryer also owner has a lawnmower for the tenants as well! This cute house is a must see located near skidaway road, Savannah State close to

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
East Savannah
1 Unit Available
2403 Bolling Street
2403 Bolling Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1135 sqft
Beautifully renovated light filled 2 bed/1 bath apartment on a quiet street offering parking, laundry room, expansive lawn, and more. This unit is located on the 2nd floor with a large screened in porch.

1 of 8

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Victory Heights
1 Unit Available
2040 E 37th Street
2040 East 37th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2040 E 37th Street in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Thunderbolt
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pine Gardens
59 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,244
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oakdale
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,165
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Downtown Savannah
6 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Eastside
19 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Yamacraw Village
171 Units Available
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Skyland Terrace - Greenway Park - Grove Park
1 Unit Available
459 Mall Blvd Apt 26
459 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
459 Mall Blvd, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Galley kitchen with breakfast area, Living room/Living with tile floors and sliding doors to patio, Master bedroom, has sitting room/office attached. Pool and Tennis privileges included. $1200 per month.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Victorian District-West
1 Unit Available
105 W Duffy Street
105 West Duffy Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1863 sqft
FABULOUS Historic Downtown Savannah Location - only 1 block from Forsyth Park! First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Apartment! Victorian Era building with beautiful Architecture and Gothic Stained Glass Windows in the Living Room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
763 E Duffy Street
763 East Duffy Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
2096 sqft
764 E Duffy St Savannah, GA 31401 Fantastic downtown location! Convenient to SCAD buildings, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Dixon Park
1 Unit Available
528 E Bolton Street
528 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
6122 sqft
Apartment with historic original wooden floors, high ceilings, mantles & porches. Close to Kroger and Forsyth Park. Walking distance to SCAD buildings and other downtown destinations. Tenant pays utilities. Advertising agent is relative of owner

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Dixon Park
1 Unit Available
502 E Park Avenue
502 East Park Avenue Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2974 sqft
502 E Park B Savannah, GA 31401 Ground floor apt w/ 2 private entry doors on back right side of bldg. All electric. Original wood floors, Three decorative fireplaces.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
117 Ladonna Drive
117 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
907 sqft
Adorable two bedroom, one bathroom townhome located on Wilmington Island! With it's close proximity to restaurants, shopping, schools, Tybee Island, and easy access to downtown, it won't last long!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Metropolitan
1 Unit Available
2411 Bull Street
2411 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1200 sqft
2411 Bull Street Unit C Savannah, GA 31406 Great Location!! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit in the heart of Savannah! Great balconies with city views! Chic and industrial décor! Open floor plan downstairs! Designer paint colors! Modern kitchen

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3103 Walden Park Drive
3103 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
678 sqft
3103 Walden park Drive Savannah, GA 31410 1BR, 1BA Condo @ Mercer Point! First Floor! Screened Porch! View of privacy buffer on back of building 3! Small office niche'! Includes Washer/Dryer! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent! Rent: $925

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Metropolitan
1 Unit Available
301 W 40th Street
301 West 40th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Central location in downtown Savannah, easy walking access to shopping, dining, public bus stops and SCAD bus stops as well as SCAD buildings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Metropolitan
1 Unit Available
7 W 40th Street
7 West 40th Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1260 sqft
7 B. West 40th Street Savannah, GA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Thunderbolt, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Thunderbolt renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Thunderbolt 3 BedroomsThunderbolt Apartments with Balcony
Thunderbolt Apartments with GarageThunderbolt Apartments with Parking
Thunderbolt Dog Friendly ApartmentsThunderbolt Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University