St. Simons, GA
507 Reserve Lane
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:26 PM

507 Reserve Lane

507 Reserve Ln · (912) 223-7740
Location

507 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,670

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.5 bath condo conveniently located! This unit is new with stainless steel appliances, tastefully and comfortably furnished! Open patio with a grill, one car garage, with bikes and beach chairs! Comfortably sleeps 6 people with all 3 bedrooms located upstairs. This condo is conveniently located to shopping, dining, beaches, bike trails, and marina. There is also a community pool. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Reserve Lane have any available units?
507 Reserve Lane has a unit available for $5,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 Reserve Lane have?
Some of 507 Reserve Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Reserve Lane currently offering any rent specials?
507 Reserve Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Reserve Lane pet-friendly?
No, 507 Reserve Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 507 Reserve Lane offer parking?
Yes, 507 Reserve Lane does offer parking.
Does 507 Reserve Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Reserve Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Reserve Lane have a pool?
Yes, 507 Reserve Lane has a pool.
Does 507 Reserve Lane have accessible units?
No, 507 Reserve Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Reserve Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Reserve Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Reserve Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Reserve Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
