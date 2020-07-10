111 Gascoigne Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool internet access new construction

Elegant Villas at Gascoigne, the perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for off-season. See ssirentalsbyowner.com for current FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability. This immaculately decorated new condo is fully furnished (includes 2 bikes) with all utilities and cable, 2 HD TVs, and WIFI. Enjoy access to all amenities including two community pools and overlooking Gascoigne Park. You can enjoy 1788 sf of luxurious spacious living with 9 foot ceilings and store any toys you may choose to bring with you in the storage closet on the parking deck.