Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:25 AM

111 Gascoigne Ave

111 Gascoigne Ave · (770) 714-7199
Location

111 Gascoigne Ave, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
new construction
Elegant Villas at Gascoigne, the perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for off-season. See ssirentalsbyowner.com for current FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability. This immaculately decorated new condo is fully furnished (includes 2 bikes) with all utilities and cable, 2 HD TVs, and WIFI. Enjoy access to all amenities including two community pools and overlooking Gascoigne Park. You can enjoy 1788 sf of luxurious spacious living with 9 foot ceilings and store any toys you may choose to bring with you in the storage closet on the parking deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Gascoigne Ave have any available units?
111 Gascoigne Ave has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Gascoigne Ave have?
Some of 111 Gascoigne Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Gascoigne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
111 Gascoigne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Gascoigne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 111 Gascoigne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 111 Gascoigne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 111 Gascoigne Ave offers parking.
Does 111 Gascoigne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Gascoigne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Gascoigne Ave have a pool?
Yes, 111 Gascoigne Ave has a pool.
Does 111 Gascoigne Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 111 Gascoigne Ave has accessible units.
Does 111 Gascoigne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Gascoigne Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Gascoigne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Gascoigne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
