111 Gascoigne Ave

Amenities
Elegant Villas at Gascoigne, the perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for off-season. See ssirentalsbyowner.com for current FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability. This immaculately decorated new condo is fully furnished (includes 2 bikes) with all utilities and cable, 2 HD TVs, and WIFI. Enjoy access to all amenities including two community pools and overlooking Gascoigne Park. You can enjoy 1788 sf of luxurious spacious living with 9 foot ceilings and store any toys you may choose to bring with you in the storage closet on the parking deck.