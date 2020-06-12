/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rome, GA
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Roseway Cir NE
23 Roseway Circle, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$985
1500 sqft
Fully Renovated - 3 BD, 1 Bath - Riverside Area - Property Id: 223328 Fully Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home in Riverside area of Rome. New paint, floors, kitchen, modern colors, Central Heat & Air, straight out of HGTV! YARD CARE INCLUDED WITH RENT.
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Nelson Blvd NW
160 Nelson Boulevard Northwest, Rome, GA
Executive Rental on Stonebridge Golf Course $3,500.00 - Picture perfect near Stonebridge and Berry College in The Fairways. This GEM has great curb appeal and sits on a beautiful wooded, private lot.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Runway Drive
6 Runway Dr NW, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
6 Runway Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 House in West Rome $995 UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Newly built home located in West Rome that has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407
1 E 3rd Ave, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1 E 3rd Avenue Apt 407 - Downtown: Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath loft apartment with walk-in closets. Balcony overlooks 3rd & Broad. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
19 Saddlebrook Dr
19 Saddlebrook Drive, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2014 sqft
GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, OUT- BUILDING - CAN BE WORKSHOP
1 of 32
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
151 Melody Lane, NW
151 Melody Ln NW, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1197 sqft
151 Melody Lane, NW Available 05/18/20 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms - Brookstone HOA - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located in the Brookstone HOA. The kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a garage.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6 Lawton Dr.
6 Lawton St NW, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1173 sqft
Quality 3/1.5 Brick House in West Rome $895 - This is a great house in West Rome. It has everything you need with all the updates and a large fenced backyard. It has beautiful hardwood floors, new paint, new electrical, new plumbing and HVAC.
Results within 1 mile of Rome
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Goodman Rd NE
6 Goodman Road, Floyd County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Remodeled 3/1 in Sherwood Forest $995 - This completely remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
929 Pleasant Valley Road SE
929 Pleasant Valley Rd SE, Floyd County, GA
Adorable Horse Farm 23 acres, 8 stall Show Barn, 5 Paddocks, 4 Board Fenced, 100x200 Arena w/M10 Footing, Spring Fed Pond, Renovated House w/3 Masters! Pool, Pool House w/Hardwoods, Sunrm, Shiplap Walls, Modern Kitchen w/new Exotic Granite,
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12 Azalea Street
12 Azalea Street, Lindale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
12 Azalea Street - East Rome (Rosemont Park): 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, central heat & air, uses gas. (RLNE4770777)
Results within 5 miles of Rome
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
18 Fairhaven Drive NW
18 Fairhaven Drive Northwest, Floyd County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
993 sqft
3/1 Brick House in Coosa $825 - Updated 3/1 Brick house in the Coosa area located on a quiet street next to Coosa High School. This home has new paint, new HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen flooring and an large yard.
