Rome, GA
160 Nelson Blvd NW
160 Nelson Blvd NW

160 Nelson Boulevard Northwest · (706) 237-6210 ext. 327
Location

160 Nelson Boulevard Northwest, Rome, GA 30165

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 160 Nelson Blvd NW · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3731 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Executive Rental on Stonebridge Golf Course $3,500.00 - Picture perfect near Stonebridge and Berry College in The Fairways. This GEM has great curb appeal and sits on a beautiful wooded, private lot. It boasts a wonderful master on the main with attached library/sitting room, 2 large living spaces with separate dining and a warm and open kitchen. Outside you will find a beautiful sun porch with a fireplace. In addition, upstairs delivers 4 more bedrooms and 2 full baths.

This beautiful property is available for lease at $3,500 with a $3,500 Security Deposit.

Please visit our website www.RidgeBerryRentals.com for more details and to apply. We perform criminal background and credit checks. No evictions or felonies. Must have proof of income and residential history with a 600 credit score.

(RLNE5823263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Nelson Blvd NW have any available units?
160 Nelson Blvd NW has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 160 Nelson Blvd NW currently offering any rent specials?
160 Nelson Blvd NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Nelson Blvd NW pet-friendly?
No, 160 Nelson Blvd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rome.
Does 160 Nelson Blvd NW offer parking?
No, 160 Nelson Blvd NW does not offer parking.
Does 160 Nelson Blvd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Nelson Blvd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Nelson Blvd NW have a pool?
No, 160 Nelson Blvd NW does not have a pool.
Does 160 Nelson Blvd NW have accessible units?
No, 160 Nelson Blvd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Nelson Blvd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Nelson Blvd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Nelson Blvd NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Nelson Blvd NW does not have units with air conditioning.
