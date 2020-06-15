160 Nelson Blvd NW

Amenities

Executive Rental on Stonebridge Golf Course $3,500.00 - Picture perfect near Stonebridge and Berry College in The Fairways. This GEM has great curb appeal and sits on a beautiful wooded, private lot. It boasts a wonderful master on the main with attached library/sitting room, 2 large living spaces with separate dining and a warm and open kitchen. Outside you will find a beautiful sun porch with a fireplace. In addition, upstairs delivers 4 more bedrooms and 2 full baths.



This beautiful property is available for lease at $3,500 with a $3,500 Security Deposit.



Please visit our website www.RidgeBerryRentals.com for more details and to apply. We perform criminal background and credit checks. No evictions or felonies. Must have proof of income and residential history with a 600 credit score.



