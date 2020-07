Panther Effingham Parc Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car wash area coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments guest suite internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving pool table trash valet yoga

As of June 1, 2020 we will be re-instating onsite tours by appointment only. There are additional measures we are taking with respect to maintaining a safe social distancing guideline that will be reviewed with you when you make your appointment with our onsite team. Please contact our office to schedule your tour with us, thank you!





Come home to the comforts of Panther Effingham Parc. Our luxury apartments for rent in Rincon, GA, offer not only premiere amenities, but also the best value. Whether relaxing poolside, casting a line into our stocked pond, or preparing a meal in your fully equipped kitchen, you will love the life you lead at Panther Effingham Parc.