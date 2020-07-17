All apartments in Putnam County
Find more places like 930 Lake Oconee Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Putnam County, GA
/
930 Lake Oconee Parkway
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

930 Lake Oconee Parkway

930 319 Lake Oconee Pkwy · (831) 809-8172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

930 319 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Putnam County, GA 31024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 930 Lake Oconee Parkway - 313 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - LIVE LIKE YOU ARE ON VACATION! This fully furnished, studio suite, located at The Lodge on Lake Oconee, is a 3rd floor unit available for long term leasing. Suite is on the lake side with a great view of the pool, jacuzzi and Lake Oconee. Condo is furnished with two queen beds with new mattresses and linens, sofa, tv, desk, coffee station, mini fridge and dining table. The lodge has docks for fishing, a gym, washer and dryer, internet, cable and is walking distance to Bone Island Grill! Available for lease at $1,200/month, includes utilities. Call Sandy Gilman (478.456.2207) or Ron Barden (229.379.9253) for additional information or to setup a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Lake Oconee Parkway have any available units?
930 Lake Oconee Parkway has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 930 Lake Oconee Parkway have?
Some of 930 Lake Oconee Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Lake Oconee Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
930 Lake Oconee Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Lake Oconee Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 930 Lake Oconee Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Putnam County.
Does 930 Lake Oconee Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 930 Lake Oconee Parkway offers parking.
Does 930 Lake Oconee Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 Lake Oconee Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Lake Oconee Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 930 Lake Oconee Parkway has a pool.
Does 930 Lake Oconee Parkway have accessible units?
No, 930 Lake Oconee Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Lake Oconee Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Lake Oconee Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Lake Oconee Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Lake Oconee Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 930 Lake Oconee Parkway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Athens, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GAWarner Robins, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GACovington, GALoganville, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GARedan, GAMilledgeville, GA
Watkinsville, GAJackson, GAWinder, GABraselton, GAPerry, GAGriffin, GAHampton, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity