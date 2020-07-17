930 Lake Oconee Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - LIVE LIKE YOU ARE ON VACATION! This fully furnished, studio suite, located at The Lodge on Lake Oconee, is a 3rd floor unit available for long term leasing. Suite is on the lake side with a great view of the pool, jacuzzi and Lake Oconee. Condo is furnished with two queen beds with new mattresses and linens, sofa, tv, desk, coffee station, mini fridge and dining table. The lodge has docks for fishing, a gym, washer and dryer, internet, cable and is walking distance to Bone Island Grill! Available for lease at $1,200/month, includes utilities. Call Sandy Gilman (478.456.2207) or Ron Barden (229.379.9253) for additional information or to setup a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880142)