15 Apartments for rent in Porterdale, GA with pool

Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Porterdale
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
40 Shenandoah Drive
40 Shenandoah Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1248 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Porterdale
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,344
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Located in a secluded, wooded area, but minutes from area shopping and schools. On-site pool, tennis court and car care center. Updated interiors feature fireplaces, balconies or patios, and beautiful views.
1430 George Drive SE
1430 George Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
2970 sqft
Charming Home in a Prime Location Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
3889 Pointers Way Southwest
3889 Pointers Way Southwest, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1910 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5001 Se Bridlewood Cir
5001 Bridlewood Cir SE, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2196 sqft
Come see this Beautiful Remodel Home Meadowbrook Subdivision. Home features ALL NEW Laminate Flooring and Paint throughout with a Open Concept and Spacious Living Area with a Brick Fireplace.
350 Orchard Ln
350 Orchard Lane, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1830 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,830 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
263 Cobblestone Lane
263 Cobblestone Lane, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2185 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
