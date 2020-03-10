All apartments in Pine Lake
523 Pine Dr
523 Pine Dr

523 Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

523 Pine Drive, Pine Lake, GA 30083
Pine Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
playground
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
You'll fall in love with this Pine Lake home just three lots from the beach, playground and beach house. A screened porch, perfect for quiet evenings relaxing, leads into vaulted living room w/masonry fireplace, paneled ceiling + rolling ladder allowing access to dual lofts. There's a formal dining room off the kitchen with breakfast bar, as well as a family room at the rear of the home with deck access. Master bedroom features separate sitting room + ensuite bath. Guest bedroom also has ensuite bath (accessible from kitchen). A quiet retreat just minutes from the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Pine Dr have any available units?
523 Pine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Lake, GA.
What amenities does 523 Pine Dr have?
Some of 523 Pine Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Pine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
523 Pine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Pine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 523 Pine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Lake.
Does 523 Pine Dr offer parking?
No, 523 Pine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 523 Pine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Pine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Pine Dr have a pool?
No, 523 Pine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 523 Pine Dr have accessible units?
No, 523 Pine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Pine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Pine Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Pine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Pine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

