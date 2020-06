6469 Meadow Rue Dr

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED!! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME. NEW WATERPROOF FLOORING, NEW PAINT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW BATHROOM VANITIES, MIRRORS AND TILED BATHROOM FLOORS, THIS ONE HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN A NICE, QUIET COMMUNITY MINUTES FROM P'TREE INDUSTRIAL AND 141. IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR CONVENIENCE, PEACHTREE CORNERS IS THE PLACE TO BE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HWYS AND EXCELLENT SCHOOLS IN THIS DISTRICT. ALL APPLIANCES PROVIDED AND THIS UNIT IS MOVE IN READY NOW!!! THIS IS A HOT AREA, GET IT WHILE ITS AVAILABLE BECAUSE IT WILL MOVE FAST!! CALL US TODAY.