Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2613 Elkhorn Dr

Decatur, GA 30034



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Bonus: 2



Great home for entertaining. This house boasts not one, but two bonus rooms joined by a cut through and bar-like shelf. The larger bonus room has sliding doors to the large patio and backyard. A full bath downstairs makes entertaining a breeze! The main floor includes a large living room and a formal dining room with glossy hardwood flooring, and a kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets and tile flooring. The upper level contains three bedrooms with hardwood flooring, and a full bath with extra cabinet space. Close to I-285 and I-20 for an easy commute.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: DeKalb County

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.