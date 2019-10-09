All apartments in Panthersville
Location

2613 Elkhorn Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2613 Elkhorn Dr
Decatur, GA 30034

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Bonus: 2

Great home for entertaining. This house boasts not one, but two bonus rooms joined by a cut through and bar-like shelf. The larger bonus room has sliding doors to the large patio and backyard. A full bath downstairs makes entertaining a breeze! The main floor includes a large living room and a formal dining room with glossy hardwood flooring, and a kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets and tile flooring. The upper level contains three bedrooms with hardwood flooring, and a full bath with extra cabinet space. Close to I-285 and I-20 for an easy commute.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: DeKalb County
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Elkhorn Dr have any available units?
2613 Elkhorn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2613 Elkhorn Dr have?
Some of 2613 Elkhorn Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Elkhorn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Elkhorn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Elkhorn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Elkhorn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Elkhorn Dr offer parking?
No, 2613 Elkhorn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Elkhorn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Elkhorn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Elkhorn Dr have a pool?
No, 2613 Elkhorn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Elkhorn Dr have accessible units?
No, 2613 Elkhorn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Elkhorn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Elkhorn Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Elkhorn Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2613 Elkhorn Dr has units with air conditioning.
